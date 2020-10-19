Advanced search

Video

Fudge company owner thankful that ‘people are really trying to shop local’

PUBLISHED: 09:00 20 October 2020

Ely Fudge Company owner Louise Mortimer and assistant manager Emma Harvey. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Ely Fudge Company owner Louise Mortimer and assistant manager Emma Harvey. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Archant

Having weathered the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic, the owner of Ely Fudge Company believes that “people are really trying to buy local”.

Ely Fudge Company owner Louise Mortimer and assistant manager Emma Harvey. Picture: BEN JOLLEYEly Fudge Company owner Louise Mortimer and assistant manager Emma Harvey. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Louise Mortimer said that, despite losing money from trade shows and different events that have been cancelled, “the shop itself has done quite well”.

She added that “trade-wise, we’ve actually been slightly up”, as well as having received rates relief on the building from the local council.

What really helped throughout lockdown, according to assistant manager Emma Harvey, was the success of their online website.

Ely Fudge Company owner Louise Mortimer and assistant manager Emma Harvey. Picture: BEN JOLLEYEly Fudge Company owner Louise Mortimer and assistant manager Emma Harvey. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Louise said she is optimistic for the future: “We’re quite pleased with how we’re doing, as long as we don’t have another lockdown. That’s the key thing - to keep everything open.”

She added that the support from local people has helped to get the company through the tough time.

“When we were shut, a lot of people got into using the online website, which will hopefully carry on.

“And everyone has commented a lot on social media about how happy they are that we are back open.

Louise added that the support has been “really lovely; it’s a lovely little city and there is a great amount of support.

“People are very much trying to buy local - even if they are not local themselves.

“They’re trying not to use the big chains; we keep hearing that from other independent shop owners too.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

No time to dwell on cup exits as Soham Town Rangers focus on impressive league start

Soham Town Rangers player-assistant boss Erkan Okay (pictured) believes the team must be consistent in their performances if they are to extend their positive start to the league season. Picture: DANIEL MASON

Fudge company owner thankful that ‘people are really trying to shop local’

Ely Fudge Company owner Louise Mortimer and assistant manager Emma Harvey. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Here’s how we’re supporting our high streets with our #ShopLocal campaign

#ShopLocal - We spoke to independent businesses in March, Wisbech and Ely about life after lockdown and how they plan to bounce back amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Ely College principal praises students and staff as he reflects on first half term

For the new principal of Ely College, it has been an “interesting” first term having had to find his feet in a new school while also navigating the challenges of Covid-19 guidelines for schools. This selfie shows Simon Warburton being interviewed for the college’s podcast by a student called Alfie. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

Visitors banned from Chatteris house - by court order - following complaints of anti social behaviour

Closure order on 34 West Park Street, Chatteris, by Cambs Police due to people at the premises engaging in anti-social behaviour