Published: 1:21 PM July 27, 2021 Updated: 1:27 PM July 27, 2021

Ely friends George Marsden and Jake Scott-Paul raised £3,300 for mental health charity Mind by completing the Spartans “Super” obstacle race. The lads were kitted out by Soopa Doopa so could be easily spotted in their electric green tops. - Credit: SOOPA DOOPA

Despite one of them dislocating a finger, two friends from Ely raised £3,300 for mental health charity Mind by completing a "gruelling" challenge of 25 obstacles across a hilly 11km course.

Having previously suffered with various mental health issues, Jake Scott-Paul took on the Spartans “Super” obstacle race with George Marsden.

Jake, of Ely-based branding company Soopa Doopa, dislocated his finger three weeks prior to the event - but that didn't stop him.

The pair, who had initially signed up to the event for 2020, became regular faces at Ely's Hive Leisure Centre, where they trained for the last 18 months.

The race, which took place on July 24 in the grounds of Marston Lodge, near Market Harborough, was "a real test of both physical and mental strength" said Jake.

"It was the perfect challenge for raising money for what is such an important charity, now more than ever.

He added: "While we took this on as a bit of fun and a personal challenge to ourselves, we felt it was a great opportunity to raise awareness around mental health.

"Especially given the damage done over the last 18 months of lockdowns, which has seen a real increase in mental health issues.

"The more we can get people talking about what’s going on inside, the better everyone will be."

Jake added that the training they had undergone "certainly proved beneficial on the day", allowing them to complete all the obstacles.

It also meant they didn't have to take on the dreaded 30 burpee forfeit, which is implemented if a participant doesn’t complete

a specific obstacle.

The pair enjoyed the challenge so much they now have their sights set on the next one: 'The Wolf Run' in September. They will be reappearing in next years Spartan event, too

George added: "We would like to thank each and every donor.

"And to say a special thanks to our shirt sponsors: Brewers Decorator Centres, The Cambridge Joiner, Soopa Doopa, Burnt Orange Creative, Business Growth Coaches Network and Squeeze Football.

Donate online via the JustGiving fundraising page.