Freemasons’ summer fair raises over £2k for charity

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:00 PM July 19, 2022
Ely Freemasons' summer fair raised over £2,000 for Cambridgeshire's Festival 2023

Ely Freemasons' summer fair raised over £2,000 for Cambridgeshire's Festival 2023 in aid of the Masonic Charitable Foundation. - Credit: Ely Freemasons

Ely Freemasons' summer fair held on July 16 raised over £2,000 for Cambridgeshire's Festival 2023 in aid of the Masonic Charitable Foundation.

Coming just before the heatwave, the weather at Watson’s Meadow was great and brought a ‘good’ number of families together to enjoy the fair’s attractions such as a tombola and a mini golf range. 

Individuals were also able to cool off from the warm weather in style by taking part in wet sponge throwing. 

Host of the event, David Watson, said: “We aimed to top £2,000 and we are really thrilled at the outcome of in excess of £2,300. 

“We are really grateful for the support and everyone who attended.” 

Tom Jackson, the winner of the Perkins wheelbarrow, immediately donated his prize for auction and was pleased to see his generosity rewarded as it is going to a home where it will be worked very hard. 

The winner of mini golf was John Reed who won a prize round of golf courtesy of Ely’s ‘On Par’ Golf Course. 

Summer
Ely News

