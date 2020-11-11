Advanced search

Freemasons donation helps scouts to stay dry

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:00 11 November 2020

Ely Freemasons have donated £950 to Fordham Scout Group to help repair leaky windows and gutters in their headquarters. Fordham Scouts leader Tom Jacobs (in uniform) pointing out where repairs are needed to (left to righ) Freemasons John Sinclair, Pat Kilby and Martin Rose. Picture: FREDDIE LAWES

Ely Freemasons have donated £950 to Fordham Scout Group to help repair leaky windows and gutters in their headquarters. Fordham Scouts leader Tom Jacobs (in uniform) pointing out where repairs are needed to (left to righ) Freemasons John Sinclair, Pat Kilby and Martin Rose. Picture: FREDDIE LAWES

Archant

Freemasons in Ely have donated £950 to Fordham Scout Group to help repair leaky windows and gutters in their headquarters.

Members of Descensus Aquarum Lodge, which meets at Silver Street in Ely, raised funds through online raffles held in place of their regular meetings.

They also attracted further contributions from members of the other three Ely lodges together with fund-matching from Cambridgeshire Freemasons’ Charity for Care and Relief.

Scout leader, Tom Jacobs, said: “We’re very grateful to the Freemasons for making this donation, which will help us make much-needed repairs to our scout hut.

“It’s an important part of the Fordham community, with around 150 young people using the building on a regular basis (when current restrictions allow meetings and activities to take place).”

MORE: Freemasons continue to give lifelines to charities amid Covid-19 pandemic

John Sinclair, from Descensus Aquarum Lodge said: “Throughout the pandemic our lodge has continued to help local organisations who are making a real difference in the community.

“The generosity of Ely Freemasons, as well as Cambridgeshire Freemasons’ Charity for Care and Relief is very much appreciated.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Family left heartbroken after sudden death of 21-year-old man

Photos released by the family of James Rogers, 21, who was found dead by the ambulance service called to a house in Littleport on November 4. Picture; FAMILY

Village site which won permission for 52 homes sold off an asking price of £2m

Jonathan Stiff, Director at Cheffins in Ely said of Fordham land sale: “By advising the landowners throughout the whole process, we maximised the value of the land and ensured that it reached its full potential.

79 schools across Cambridgeshire report confirmed cases of Covid-19

Jonathan Lewis, Service Director for Education for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: The safety of our children, their families and our school staff is, and always will be, our top priority. Picture: PA IMAGES

Woman dies in crash after car collides with wall

Police are appealing for information after a woman died in a crash on Longstanton Road, between Longstanton and Over. Pictures: Google Street View

Primary school closes from today as staff self-isolate

Cottenham Primary School is closed today as staff are self isolating because of Covid-19. Pictures: Google Street View

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Family left heartbroken after sudden death of 21-year-old man

Photos released by the family of James Rogers, 21, who was found dead by the ambulance service called to a house in Littleport on November 4. Picture; FAMILY

Village site which won permission for 52 homes sold off an asking price of £2m

Jonathan Stiff, Director at Cheffins in Ely said of Fordham land sale: “By advising the landowners throughout the whole process, we maximised the value of the land and ensured that it reached its full potential.

79 schools across Cambridgeshire report confirmed cases of Covid-19

Jonathan Lewis, Service Director for Education for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: The safety of our children, their families and our school staff is, and always will be, our top priority. Picture: PA IMAGES

Woman dies in crash after car collides with wall

Police are appealing for information after a woman died in a crash on Longstanton Road, between Longstanton and Over. Pictures: Google Street View

Primary school closes from today as staff self-isolate

Cottenham Primary School is closed today as staff are self isolating because of Covid-19. Pictures: Google Street View

Latest from the Ely Standard

Council lifts time limits on free car parks during second lockdown

East Cambs Council has lifted parking restrictions in its free car parks in Ely in respone to the second national coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ARCHANT

Horse-friendly ‘Pegasus’ crossing on roundabout gets cross-party support

A recommendation for a “Pegasus” crossing on the Lancaster Way roundabout in Ely has received cross-party council support. Picture: Google Maps

Freemasons donation helps scouts to stay dry

Ely Freemasons have donated £950 to Fordham Scout Group to help repair leaky windows and gutters in their headquarters. Fordham Scouts leader Tom Jacobs (in uniform) pointing out where repairs are needed to (left to righ) Freemasons John Sinclair, Pat Kilby and Martin Rose. Picture: FREDDIE LAWES

79 schools across Cambridgeshire report confirmed cases of Covid-19

Jonathan Lewis, Service Director for Education for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: The safety of our children, their families and our school staff is, and always will be, our top priority. Picture: PA IMAGES

Trains cancelled and replacement buses running after signal fault blocks lines

Trains between King's Lynn and Ely have been cancelled. Picture: Ian Burt