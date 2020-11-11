Freemasons donation helps scouts to stay dry

Ely Freemasons have donated £950 to Fordham Scout Group to help repair leaky windows and gutters in their headquarters. Fordham Scouts leader Tom Jacobs (in uniform) pointing out where repairs are needed to (left to righ) Freemasons John Sinclair, Pat Kilby and Martin Rose. Picture: FREDDIE LAWES Archant

Freemasons in Ely have donated £950 to Fordham Scout Group to help repair leaky windows and gutters in their headquarters.

Members of Descensus Aquarum Lodge, which meets at Silver Street in Ely, raised funds through online raffles held in place of their regular meetings.

They also attracted further contributions from members of the other three Ely lodges together with fund-matching from Cambridgeshire Freemasons’ Charity for Care and Relief.

Scout leader, Tom Jacobs, said: “We’re very grateful to the Freemasons for making this donation, which will help us make much-needed repairs to our scout hut.

“It’s an important part of the Fordham community, with around 150 young people using the building on a regular basis (when current restrictions allow meetings and activities to take place).”

John Sinclair, from Descensus Aquarum Lodge said: “Throughout the pandemic our lodge has continued to help local organisations who are making a real difference in the community.

“The generosity of Ely Freemasons, as well as Cambridgeshire Freemasons’ Charity for Care and Relief is very much appreciated.”