Freemasons support for children's laptops 'overwhelming'

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:14 AM March 8, 2021    Updated: 1:01 PM March 8, 2021
Ely freemason helps provide Cambs children with laptops

Clive Webber, of Cambridgeshire Freemasons, has been helping to collect and arrange laptops for them to be processed to help provide children and young people with little or no access to technology. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Freemasons

A freemason has played his part to help thousands of children across Cambridgeshire access online learning. 

Clive Webber, a member of a lodge which meets in Ely, has been collecting and arranging for laptops to be processed so they can be used by young people with little or no access to technology. 

Since a donation for over 120 Raspberry Pi computers last month, Cambridgeshire Freemasons will be donating over 40 laptops to the Cambs Youth Panel as part of the Digital Drive campaign, which aims to find 8,000 laptops for children. 

A Cambridgeshire child studying on a laptop.

Cambridgeshire Freemasons have been supporting the Digital Drive campaign to help find 8,000 laptops for children and young people across the county. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Freemasons

“I am delighted by the speed of the response and after only three weeks, the Cambridgeshire Freemasons have far exceeded my expectations,” Clive said.  

“I am confident that our donations will make a difference to the education of young people in our community.” 

Phil Priestley, founder of the Cambs Youth Panel, said: “The ongoing contributions of laptops and funding we have received from the Cambridgeshire Freemasons have defied generosity; we are quite overwhelmed.” 

A Cambridgeshire girl using a laptop, which may have been delivered as part of the Digital Drive campaign.

Cambridgeshire Freemasons have been supporting the Digital Drive campaign to help find 8,000 laptops for children and young people across the county. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Freemasons

You may also want to watch:

The Digital Drive campaign aims to help more than 8,000 children and young people across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough that do not have laptops or PCs to enable them to access lessons, receive support from their teachers or interact with their classmates.   

Digital Drive is working in partnership with Cambridgeshire County Council, Peterborough City Council, the Cambs Youth Panel, Cambridge Digital Partnership and Cambridge 2030 to ensure every child across the county can access their schoolwork at home.  

To donate, visit: http://gf.me/u/zfuj78.  

Education
Ely News
Cambridgeshire

