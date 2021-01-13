Published: 4:39 PM January 13, 2021

Time restrictions on using free car parks in Ely have been removed during the latest coronavirus lockdown.

East Cambridgeshire District Council say the change has been made to support residents making essential trips to grocery stores, pharmacies and places of work.

Car parks including Fountain Lane and Clay Street in Soham and Main Street in Littleport, where free car parking is limited to stays of two hours or less, have extended this for the full day the car park is open.

Car parks in Ely, where early morning restrictions have been removed, include Fisherman’s, Newnham Street, Ship Lane, Forehill (Lower and Upper Section), Barton Road, St Mary’s Street, Newnham Street and The Grange.

Councillor David Brown, chairman of the council's finance and assets committee, said: “The new variant of Covid-19 is much easier to catch and we must all do what we can and stay home where possible to stop the spread of the virus.

“As a council, we want to do everything we can to support our residents during this time.

“Whether you live locally and no longer need to move your car in the mornings, or you are shopping for essential items, such as food and medicine, we hope that our decision to remove parking enforcement is beneficial to you.”