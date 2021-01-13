News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Council lifts time limits on free car parks during lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:39 PM January 13, 2021   
Parking in Ely

Time restrictions on using free car parks in Ely have been removed during the latest coronavirus lockdown. - Credit: EAST CAMBS COUNCIL

Time restrictions on using free car parks in Ely have been removed during the latest coronavirus lockdown.

A jab at 3am? Vaccine Programme To Become 24 Hours A Day Sa

East Cambridgeshire District Council say the change has been made to support residents making essential trips to grocery stores, pharmacies and places of work.

Car parks including Fountain Lane and Clay Street in Soham and Main Street in Littleport, where free car parking is limited to stays of two hours or less, have extended this for the full day the car park is open.

Car parks in Ely, where early morning restrictions have been removed, include Fisherman’s, Newnham Street, Ship Lane, Forehill (Lower and Upper Section), Barton Road, St Mary’s Street, Newnham Street and The Grange.

Councillor David Brown, chairman of the council's finance and assets committee, said: “The new variant of Covid-19 is much easier to catch and we must all do what we can and stay home where possible to stop the spread of the virus.

You may also want to watch:

“As a council, we want to do everything we can to support our residents during this time.

“Whether you live locally and no longer need to move your car in the mornings, or you are shopping for essential items, such as food and medicine, we hope that our decision to remove parking enforcement is beneficial to you.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Company ‘paralysed by Brexit’ forced to open warehouse in Holland
  2. 2 Dad of two killed on Fen road
  3. 3 Village’s community Co-op will open next month after New Year delays
  1. 4 Mum heartbroken after thieves steal from daughter's grave
  2. 5 Photographer captures the ‘sonic boom’ RAF Typhoon on camera
  3. 6 Paramedic guilty of raping a patient and of sexual assault in his ambulance
  4. 7 Sonic boom hits region: ‘Thought my windows were going to blow’
  5. 8 Inspector dismisses appeal for mobile home park in East Cambs village
  6. 9 Prayers answered as ‘Holy Burger Co’ prepares new joint in Soham
  7. 10 Letter: 'Beyond wicked' to take up all of green land

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exclusive

Postman crowned number 1 buyer of Sainsbury’s bacon sandwiches

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

Viewers react to 'brilliant' 24 Hours in Police Custody: Black Widow

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Frozen potato rips ‘bizarrely large hole’ in woman’s car on A10

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Jail for drug dealer caught in hotel room with cocaine and heroin worth...

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus