Council lifts time limits on free car parks during second lockdown

East Cambs Council has lifted parking restrictions in its free car parks in Ely in respone to the second national coronavirus lockdown.

Time restrictions on using free car parks in Ely have been lifted during the second coronavirus lockdown.

East Cambridgeshire District Council say the change, which will continue until December 2, has been made to support residents making essential trips to grocery stores, pharmacies and places of work.

Car parks where early morning restrictions have been removed include Fisherman’s, Newnham Street, Ship Lane, Forehill (Lower and Upper Section), Barton Road, St Mary’s Street, Newnham Street and The Grange.

Fountain Lane and Clay Street in Soham and Main Street in Littleport, where free car parking is limited to stays of two hours or less, has been extended for the full day the car park is open.

They say it will also help those who live close to the car parks and would have needed to move their cars after shorter time frames.

Councillor David Brown, chairman of the finance and assets committee, said: “We feel that residents benefitted from the decision to remove parking enforcement action during the first lockdown and this is something we also wanted to replicate once more.

“We hope that this will help those who live close to our car parks to stay at home, as well as provide additional time for residents getting essential shopping who may experience delays to ensure shops are kept COVID-secure.”