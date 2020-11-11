Advanced search

Council lifts time limits on free car parks during second lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:59 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 11 November 2020

East Cambs Council has lifted parking restrictions in its free car parks in Ely in respone to the second national coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ARCHANT

East Cambs Council has lifted parking restrictions in its free car parks in Ely in respone to the second national coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Time restrictions on using free car parks in Ely have been lifted during the second coronavirus lockdown.

East Cambridgeshire District Council say the change, which will continue until December 2, has been made to support residents making essential trips to grocery stores, pharmacies and places of work.

Car parks where early morning restrictions have been removed include Fisherman’s, Newnham Street, Ship Lane, Forehill (Lower and Upper Section), Barton Road, St Mary’s Street, Newnham Street and The Grange.

Fountain Lane and Clay Street in Soham and Main Street in Littleport, where free car parking is limited to stays of two hours or less, has been extended for the full day the car park is open.

They say it will also help those who live close to the car parks and would have needed to move their cars after shorter time frames.

Councillor David Brown, chairman of the finance and assets committee, said: “We feel that residents benefitted from the decision to remove parking enforcement action during the first lockdown and this is something we also wanted to replicate once more.

“We hope that this will help those who live close to our car parks to stay at home, as well as provide additional time for residents getting essential shopping who may experience delays to ensure shops are kept COVID-secure.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Family left heartbroken after sudden death of 21-year-old man

Photos released by the family of James Rogers, 21, who was found dead by the ambulance service called to a house in Littleport on November 4. Picture; FAMILY

Village site which won permission for 52 homes sold off an asking price of £2m

Jonathan Stiff, Director at Cheffins in Ely said of Fordham land sale: “By advising the landowners throughout the whole process, we maximised the value of the land and ensured that it reached its full potential.

79 schools across Cambridgeshire report confirmed cases of Covid-19

Jonathan Lewis, Service Director for Education for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: The safety of our children, their families and our school staff is, and always will be, our top priority. Picture: PA IMAGES

Woman dies in crash after car collides with wall

Police are appealing for information after a woman died in a crash on Longstanton Road, between Longstanton and Over. Pictures: Google Street View

Primary school closes from today as staff self-isolate

Cottenham Primary School is closed today as staff are self isolating because of Covid-19. Pictures: Google Street View

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Family left heartbroken after sudden death of 21-year-old man

Photos released by the family of James Rogers, 21, who was found dead by the ambulance service called to a house in Littleport on November 4. Picture; FAMILY

Village site which won permission for 52 homes sold off an asking price of £2m

Jonathan Stiff, Director at Cheffins in Ely said of Fordham land sale: “By advising the landowners throughout the whole process, we maximised the value of the land and ensured that it reached its full potential.

79 schools across Cambridgeshire report confirmed cases of Covid-19

Jonathan Lewis, Service Director for Education for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: The safety of our children, their families and our school staff is, and always will be, our top priority. Picture: PA IMAGES

Woman dies in crash after car collides with wall

Police are appealing for information after a woman died in a crash on Longstanton Road, between Longstanton and Over. Pictures: Google Street View

Primary school closes from today as staff self-isolate

Cottenham Primary School is closed today as staff are self isolating because of Covid-19. Pictures: Google Street View

Latest from the Ely Standard

Council lifts time limits on free car parks during second lockdown

East Cambs Council has lifted parking restrictions in its free car parks in Ely in respone to the second national coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ARCHANT

Horse-friendly ‘Pegasus’ crossing on roundabout gets cross-party support

A recommendation for a “Pegasus” crossing on the Lancaster Way roundabout in Ely has received cross-party council support. Picture: Google Maps

Freemasons donation helps scouts to stay dry

Ely Freemasons have donated £950 to Fordham Scout Group to help repair leaky windows and gutters in their headquarters. Fordham Scouts leader Tom Jacobs (in uniform) pointing out where repairs are needed to (left to righ) Freemasons John Sinclair, Pat Kilby and Martin Rose. Picture: FREDDIE LAWES

79 schools across Cambridgeshire report confirmed cases of Covid-19

Jonathan Lewis, Service Director for Education for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: The safety of our children, their families and our school staff is, and always will be, our top priority. Picture: PA IMAGES

Trains cancelled and replacement buses running after signal fault blocks lines

Trains between King's Lynn and Ely have been cancelled. Picture: Ian Burt