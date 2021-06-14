Published: 3:49 PM June 14, 2021 Updated: 4:18 PM June 14, 2021

Time restrictions on using free car parks in Ely were removed during the latest coronavirus lockdown. - Credit: EAST CAMBS COUNCIL

Remembering the fight for free parking

Councillor Bill Hunt is right when he says (letter to Ely Standard 10/6/21) that visitors to our city praising the free parking had given him ‘a real skip to his step’.

What he might have forgotten is that it was a Tory district council who tried to get rid of free parking and it was only a tremendous effort by many across Ely (led by our wonderful city traders) who manage to fight it off.

It was also the same council who sold the land for housing, on which Jubilee Gardens now stands, only to later put a picture of it on their leaflets to show what a wonderful asset it was!

Some of us have longer memories than others.

Ted Coney, Waterside, Ely









Just words?

Boris Johnson, as the G7 summit ended, placed great store by how the UK is and will continue to take its place in the world order and make substantive contributions.

Part of that being the billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine for developing nations who are without.

Sounds a lot, although, given everyone needs two doses and the population of Africa alone is 1.4 billion, it does, perhaps, need putting in perspective.

At the same time, however, our MP, Lucy Frazer, in the Ely Standard (June 10) pushes the party line in rationalising the reduction in the overseas aid budget, citing the adverse financial impact of the pandemic at home.

Doubtless, the cost of countering Covid-19 has been and is high. But the virus is not just our problem and while there is an argument that charity begins at home, it doesn’t end there.

Leaving aside the agreed level of overseas aid was enshrined in law, a manifesto commitment and the undeniable moral obligation to maintain it, the arbitrary decision to cut does nothing to suggest the world at large (and those we seek to court) can trust us.

And given there seems to be a good chance we will take unilateral action over the Northern Ireland Protocol, something we signed of our own accord, our international partners, present and potential could be forgiven for asking what other deals we might renege on.

At the G7 there was much talk about values. Actions speak louder.

Peter Harvey, Ely





Planning gone mad

As a local resident of some 40 odd years, I am constantly amazed by East Cambs District Council's lack of understanding of what local people think of their decisions or lack of decisions in respect of planning.

A few cases in points recently are:

• their rejection for an indoor gym at a residential dwelling on Cambridge Road that had no objections whatsoever from the neighbours adjoining the property.

• the lack of vision not to grant planning to the increasingly decaying and dilapidated Croylands property, again on Cambridge Road

• the change of use applications for the Samovar tea shop and The Fountain pub on Barton square.

Ely is desperately short of high-quality central properties that would attract people with a higher disposable income.

In turn, they would continue to spend money in the city and therefore would contribute to the overall benefit of the local community.

If the council took the time to engage with local residents and business people who far better understand the needs of what Ely needs, they might start to make some better and more informed decisions over this.

Mark Haynes, business consultant and non-exec director





Market re-opens

Isleham Farmer’s Market returns with a new name of ‘Isleham Market’ and a fantastic new logo created by Mark Fletcher who lives in Isleham.

The last market held was our successful Christmas Market which took place in December 2020.

We are now returning with our regular stalls of independent small businesses plus some exciting new ones.

The stalls cover a wide range of local producers of homemade pies, scotch eggs, meat from the farm, deli and filled rolls, bread, jams, cakes, fruit, veg, seafood, plants and hanging baskets, chocolate, scones and craft beer, jams and gluten-free delights.

Handmade crafts of silver jewellery, children’s knitted clothing, paintings, garden ornaments, wax melts, beaded jewellery and this month's charity stall each month will be Isleham Under Fives Pre-School.

Our newly appointed centre manager, Finn Blair, will be greeting and introducing himself to our customers and tea and coffee will be available in our café.

Isleham Market will be held this Saturday, June 19, at The Beeches Community Centre, and on the third Saturday each month from 10am - 1pm, from June to October 2021.

Our Christmas market takes place on Friday November 19 from 6-9pm.

We will continue to follow government guidelines to keep all our visitors safe.

We will provide a one-way system, hand sanitiser and request that all wear face coverings unless exempt, alongside social distancing.

Track and trace will be via NHS scanning or handwritten recordings. We would like to emphasise that the safety of our visitors is of the utmost importance to us.

We really hope you will be able to join us at our popular market and most importantly support local independent businesses.

For more information, contact Barbara Murfitt on 07510 173412 or barbaramurfitt14@gmail.com

Isleham Market Committee





Strongly opposed

I have read, with interest your reports related to the poll conducted recently in Wilburton.

I am not sure how the 'no confidence vote' in the parish council brings the Camps Field proposal into 'doubt'.

It may be of interest for example that a development that has been approved for Clarkes Lane/Hinton Way in Wilburton.

I have been openly and strongly opposed to this. It delivers no community trust housing and is led by an organisation that has clear and open links to Tory Party donors.

Paul Massey, Wilburton





Ashamed of government

I was suddenly hit by a stroke whilst visiting my daughter and family.

Fortunately, I was taken by ambulance to Peterborough City Hospital.



I am not local and had no experience of the hospital.

I was very impressed with the commitment and care of its nursing staff; always totally professional, even with less co-operative patients.

I saw one staff member forego breaks and a lunch break in order to care for the patients with severe stroke issues.



The multinational nursing team, from across the globe, worked seamlessly together to support and care for the stroke patients, some of whom had Covid.



These nurses do not undertake such an occupation for money, they do it because they care for their patients as individuals.

Just as nurses across the country put themselves at risk to care for Covid patients.



Large numbers of NHS staff died from Covid, putting their patients’ wellbeing ahead of their own safety.

This included at least one staff member from Peterborough City Hospital.



At the peak of the pandemic, we were asked to clap for the NHS staff, to show our appreciation and gratitude.



The present government has shown just how much their gratitude and appreciation is worth - just a one per cent pay rise!



Personally, I am ashamed of the government - particularly of Boris Johnson whose life was saved by NHS nurses when he was very ill with Covid.

Understandably, one of his nurses has now resigned in disgust.



Peterborough and its surrounding area can be very proud of their city hospital and it’s committed nursing staff.

Andrew Milroy