Ely for Europe rally to take place in the city next month

27 August, 2019 - 16:26
A rally will be held in Ely for a public vote on the final Brexit deal next month. Pictured is a meeting at Ely Cathedral earlier this year. Picture: ARCHANT

A rally will be held in Ely for a public vote on the final Brexit deal next month.

The East Anglia People's Vote rally in Ely will start at 2pm on Saturday September 7 at The Lighthouse Auditorium on Lynn Road.

The Ely for Europe group, made up of members from the city and surrounding towns and villages, will be at the forefront of the rally.

Guest speakers will include Lord Richard Balfe, Else Kvist, researcher and journalist at The New European, Lucy Nethsingha MEP, Femi Oluwole, Our Future Our Choice, Catherine Rowett MEP and Kate Willoughby, writer, performer, and campaigner.

Tickets to the event will cost £3, which sparked comments on the Ely for Europe Facebook page.

Organisers said it was due to only getting confirmation it was going ahead earlier this month, leaving it too late to apply for permission for an outdoor event.

One member commented: "Good luck, everyone. So grateful for everyone who puts him/herself out to fight for our place in the EU."

For more information visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search Ely People's Vote Rally.

