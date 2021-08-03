News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Foodbank receives ‘kind’ cash donation from housebuilder

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:39 PM August 3, 2021    Updated: 2:43 PM August 3, 2021
Ely Foodbank say they are extremely lucky to benefit from business like Redrow homes.

Ely Foodbank believe they are extremely lucky to benefit from the generosity of business like Redrow homes. - Credit: Ely Foodbank

An East Cambridgeshire foodbank has received a ‘kind’ cash donation from a housebuilding company. 

Redrow South Midlands, which is currently building new homes at King’s Meadow, on Kings Avenue, Ely, has donated £1,350 to foodbanks across the region, including Ely Foodbank. 

Since building started at the development, Redrow has launched a number of initiatives to support local residents. 

Ashley, Manager at the Ely Foodbank, said: “With the furlough scheme coming to an end and job uncertainty, we are preparing for a further increase in demand. 

“We are extremely lucky to benefit from the generosity from the general public and businesses, which allows us to continue to support those in need.” 

Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, Suzanne Irons, said: “As members of the Ely community, we are keen to support the local people, especially during this difficult time. 

“Food banks have seen a huge surge in demand for food parcels and we are delighted to support Ely Foodbank who continue to provide a vital service. 

