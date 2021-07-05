Published: 11:20 AM July 5, 2021 Updated: 11:26 AM July 5, 2021

Ely Foodbank has donated different items to the local community during the Covid-19 pandemic, and has received help from the likes of businesses such as Nando's. - Credit: Rian Swift

Ely Foodbank has lifted many people’s spirits within the local community during the Covid-19 pandemic, perhaps none more so than one of its users.

Having received a food parcel, one beneficiary of the foodbank emailed in to share her appreciation to volunteers that have helped them and their family.

The email read: “I wanted to say a huge thank you for my food parcel. You have no idea how much it has helped me and my family.

“I do work, but my hours were cut recently and I am finding it difficult to find other employment to fit in around my family.”

The service user, who said they usually do not like asking for help, added the support they have received has “bridged the gap”.

They wrote: “I was particularly grateful for the shampoo, as we were washing our hair with washing up liquid!

“My daughters loved the sweets and I made a lovely two-course dinner.”

For anyone needing help or to volunteer, email: info@elyfoodbank.org.uk or visit: https://ely.foodbank.org.uk/.

You can find their Amazon wishlist here.