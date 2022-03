Volunteers, staff and trustees at Ely Foodbank are “thrilled” to be running their Easter egg appeal again this year.

The foodbank, which helps people in crises need in Ely and the surrounding area, aims to provide Easter treats to families who may not otherwise be able to have any.

If you would like to donate an Easter egg or other types of Easter treats, the foodbank asks you to drop of your donation at one of the following collection points:

Ely: Waitrose, Tesco, Sainsbury’s

Sutton: One Stop, Co-op

Chatteris: BP Garage

Soham: Co-op

Burwell/Isleham/Fordham: Co-op

Cottenham – Co-op

March – Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Co-op

Haddenham: Holy Trinity Church (11-1 Monday only)

A spokesperson for the foodbank said: “More local families than ever are struggling to make ends meet and are worried about the weeks and months ahead.

“A little gesture will make all the difference on one special day.

“Thank you from all the volunteers, staff and trustees at Ely Foodbank.”