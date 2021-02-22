Published: 11:21 AM February 22, 2021 Updated: 11:27 AM February 22, 2021

Ely Foodbank social media admin Georgie, whose home has been the delivery address for the wishlist donations, hiding amongst the boxes which took over her whole kitchen and living room. - Credit: ELY FOODBANK FACEBOOK

Ely Foodbank has been left "overwhelmed" and "speechless" after receiving 650 kilograms of boxes of donated items bought via their Amazon wishlist.

The foodbank's social media admin Georgie's home was the delivery address for the wishlist donations, which have since taken over her kitchen and living room.

The response to their wishlist has been "absolutely overwhelming, and the supermarket collection bins were overflowing when collected," say the foodbank volunteers.

"Safe to say the Amazon wishlist was a hit and we no longer have an immediate stock problem. You lot are brilliantly, generously bonkers.

"Thank you so much everyone - you have once again saved us from the brink. This will help tip the balance of demand vs supply for a while. We are speechless at your generosity.

You may also want to watch:

"If you want to help us out, please feel free to buy anything non-perishable when out shopping for essentials to leave in supermarket delivery points, or buy from the wishlist.

As well as an Ely Foodbank collection bin at the One Stop store in Sutton, there will also be one at the new Co-op.

The Amazon wishlist is still available online.