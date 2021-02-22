News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Foodbank volunteers 'overwhelmed and speechless' by 650kg of donated items

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:21 AM February 22, 2021    Updated: 11:27 AM February 22, 2021
Ely Foodbank social media admin Georgie hiding amongst the boxes which took over her whole kitchen and living room.

Ely Foodbank social media admin Georgie, whose home has been the delivery address for the wishlist donations, hiding amongst the boxes which took over her whole kitchen and living room. - Credit: ELY FOODBANK FACEBOOK

Ely Foodbank has been left "overwhelmed" and "speechless" after receiving 650 kilograms of boxes of donated items bought via their Amazon wishlist. 

The foodbank's social media admin Georgie's home was the delivery address for the wishlist donations, which have since taken over her kitchen and living room. 

The response to their wishlist has been "absolutely overwhelming, and the supermarket collection bins were overflowing when collected," say the foodbank volunteers.  

"Safe to say the Amazon wishlist was a hit and we no longer have an immediate stock problem. You lot are brilliantly, generously bonkers.

"Thank you so much everyone - you have once again saved us from the brink. This will help tip the balance of demand vs supply for a while. We are speechless at your generosity.

You may also want to watch:

"If you want to help us out, please feel free to buy anything non-perishable when out shopping for essentials to leave in supermarket delivery points, or buy from the wishlist. 

As well as an Ely Foodbank collection bin at the One Stop store in Sutton, there will also be one at the new Co-op.

The Amazon wishlist is still available online.

Most Read

  1. 1 Co-op open £2.2m store at Sutton near Ely
  2. 2 Our election letter not a scam says council
  3. 3 Fears £100m repayment from This Land could be 'Never Land'
  1. 4 Motorcyclist hospitalised after collision with car
  2. 5 80 'care suites' boost for Ely in £8.4m scheme
  3. 6 Jordan Gill reclaims featherweight title over Cesar Juarez
  4. 7 Heart-in-a-box revolutionary surgery at Royal Papworth
  5. 8 Sex offender jailed for deleting internet browsing history
  6. 9 Community pantry ‘has been a lifeline’ for families
  7. 10 Council issues plea to residents ahead of elections
Charity News
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Popular and much loved Ely pub, The Fountain, may never re-open. Its owner has applied to convert it to a house. 

Popular Ely pub may never re-open

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Waterbeach turned out to say goodbye to Louis Thorold, pictured with his mum Rachel. Louis was killed when a van hit his pram.

Special Report

Villagers turn out for funeral of crash victim Louis

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Alan Bartlett & Sons announced today it will close in June. The announcement was confirmed by director Toby Bartlett (above), pictured in 2015.

300 jobs lost: Alan Bartlett & Sons to close Chatteris factory

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Baby Louis Thorold (five months) was in his pram when a van driver crashed into it at Waterbeach. He died at the scene. His mother remains seriously injured in hospital. 

Village prepares for funeral of baby boy killed when van crashed into...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus