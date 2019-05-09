Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Delicious dishes and celebrity masterclasses at Ely Food and Drink Festival

09 May, 2019 - 12:49
Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city's restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

Archant

A delicious array of culinary delights and celebrity masterclasses cooked up a storm at Ely's Food and Drink Festival.

It was the sixth year for the popular event which saw thousands of budding bakers and cooks taste treats from more than 75 artisan and specialist food and drink traders.

Award-winning chef and restaurateur Aldo Zilli also showcased some the best Italian recipes in a live cookery masterclass.

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

"It was such a pleasure to work with the traders, sponsors and celebrities," Ely tourism manager, Tracey Harding, said.

"We had an amazing turnout of people across the weekend which was a real boost for the city and shops as a whole."

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

One of the crowd-drawing highlights of the day was food historian Dr Sue's rendition of the late Fanny Craddock.

Donning her elegantly eccentric outfit, she demonstrated her 1960s cookery skills by creating an Eel shaped cake.

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

"It added a real flamboyancy and she was a delight to watch," Tracey added.

"Perfect for people who didn't remember Fanny Craddock and a great treat for those who did."

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

This year, the festival also had a healthy twist with nutritionists from TV series such as 'How to Lose Weight Well', 'Eat Well for Less' and 'Sugar Free Farm' taking to the stage.

The festival formed part of Ely's Eel Festival weekend on Sunday May 5 and Bank Holiday Monday May 6.

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

There may have been a nod to health conscious meal ideas at this year's Food and Drink Festival - but plenty of naughty and nice treats were also on offer.

The Street Food Scene had a range of culinary delights to tantalise taste buds with unusual, yet exquisitely crafted combinations.

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELYEly Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

Traders included Feisty Tapas, Wholefood Warrior and Chet and Waveney Valley Vineyard.

Local chefs and artisan producers showcased wine tasting and a fresh take on British herbs with several fish dishes.

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

The Kitchen Pantry on St Mary's Green had a selection of goodies to help keep the cupboards stocked up, some handy gadgets and beautiful kitchenware.

"We couldn't hold such a fabulous few days without the support of our sponsors - it was a real team effort," Tracey added.

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

"The wonderful atmosphere spread throughout the whole of the city which is really important."

The festival also had its very own ice cream created by a four-year-old girl, Rose, who won a competition with main sponsor Cambridge Commodities.

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

She came up with a rose fondant and dark chocolate combination.

Sponsors included Fraser Dawbarns, Tucker Gardner and TLC Inns.

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSEEly Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSEEly Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSEEly Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSEEly Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSEEly Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSEEly Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSEEly Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSEEly Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSEEly Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSEEly Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSEEly Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSEEly Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSEEly Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSEEly Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSEEly Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSEEly Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSEEly Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSEEly Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSEEly Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSEEly Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSEEly Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Trial date set for Littleport woman accused of harassment over text messages, a package and emails sent to victim from Soham

Kathryn McGuirk who will stand trial accused of harassment. The trial is due for May 23 at Huntingdon magistrates. Picture; STOCK

Knives and drugs found on 17-year-old in Littleport following police search

Weapons and drugs found on 17-year-old in East Cambridgeshire following police search. Picture: Cambs Police.

Tree comes crashing down in centre of Ely - but luckily no one got injured and on the bright side children got an unexpected treat

Children enjoyed an unexpected treat at the weekend as they clambered over a large tree that fell down at Cross Green near the cathedral.

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boost for East Cambridgeshire economy as Thorlabs begins work on major new centre to open in 2020 on Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely

Thorlabs Breaking Ground - Friday 3rd May 2019

Most Read

Trial date set for Littleport woman accused of harassment over text messages, a package and emails sent to victim from Soham

Kathryn McGuirk who will stand trial accused of harassment. The trial is due for May 23 at Huntingdon magistrates. Picture; STOCK

Knives and drugs found on 17-year-old in Littleport following police search

Weapons and drugs found on 17-year-old in East Cambridgeshire following police search. Picture: Cambs Police.

Tree comes crashing down in centre of Ely - but luckily no one got injured and on the bright side children got an unexpected treat

Children enjoyed an unexpected treat at the weekend as they clambered over a large tree that fell down at Cross Green near the cathedral.

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boost for East Cambridgeshire economy as Thorlabs begins work on major new centre to open in 2020 on Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely

Thorlabs Breaking Ground - Friday 3rd May 2019

Latest from the Ely Standard

Delicious dishes and celebrity masterclasses at Ely Food and Drink Festival

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY

Brexit Secretary and NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay puts parliamentary credit card suspension on two occasions down to an ‘oversight’

MP Steve Barclay has issued a statement today after his name appeared on a list of 371 MPs whose parliamentary credit cards had been suspended at different times. He blamed an overiight for the error. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Former BP chief executive returns to King’s Ely as guest of honour for Senior Prizegiving

Lord Browne of Madingley, took a step back in time by returning to King’s Ely to be guest of honour at Senior Prizegiving. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Huge turnout for Brexit Party rally in Peterborough hosted by Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage during a Brexit Party rally in Peterborough King's Gate Conference Centre as part of their European Parliament election campaign. Picture: JOE GIDDENS

Any business of any sector is welcome to enter our Customer Service Award at this year’s East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Last years Customer Service Award winners, Atrium Fitness. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists