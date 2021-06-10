News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Return of folk festival will be outdoors and Covid-safe

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:21 PM June 10, 2021    Updated: 12:27 PM June 10, 2021
Noble Jack are performing at Ely Folk Festival 2021

Noble Jack are performing at Ely Folk Festival 2021 - Credit: ELY FOLK FESTIVAL

Ely Folk Festival returns next month - and is likely to be one of the first weekend-long music events taking place in Cambridgeshire this summer.

The volunteer committee has been working extra hard to make the event happen from July 9-11.

This year's festival line-up of British folk acts will perform across two outdoor stages on the festival site at Ely Outdoor Centre.

The bands and artists playing live include Show of Hands, The Young’uns, Noble Jacks, Martyn Joseph, Elvis Fontenot, Merry Hell, Midnight Skyracer, The Mardlers, Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage.

Merry Hell are performing at Ely Folk Festival 2021

Merry Hell are performing at Ely Folk Festival 2021 - Credit: Neil McCartney

The Friday night local bands showcase will feature a range of talented East Anglian musicians including Fred’s House, The Finn Collinson Band, Kelvin Davis & The Gravy Train.

You may also want to watch:

Fionnuala Lennon, member of the organising committee, said: "We have worked hard to plan a Covid-safe music-filled festival weekend and the move to outdoor stages is a key aspect of this.

"In addition to seven concerts over the weekend, the festival will include workshops sessions, children’s entertainment, a traders area, and a real ale bar. It’s a dog-friendly festival too.

Show of Hands are performing at Ely Folk Festival 2021

Show of Hands are performing at Ely Folk Festival 2021 - Credit: ELY FOLK FESTIVAL

More details about the 2021 festival including how to book tickets and the covid-safe measures being put in place are available online.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fire crews tackle blaze at Ely engineering works
  2. 2 Lorry driver makes a fundamental error at Fenland roundabout...
  3. 3 Assistant head appointed for new specialist school for children with autism
  1. 4 The Shadows and unwanted arrivals - a nostalgic look at Ely and Cambridgeshire
  2. 5 Cookie firm praised by reality TV star Vicky Pattison opens new counter
  3. 6 What time will US President Joe Biden land in Suffolk today?
  4. 7 Jailed ‘prolific burglar’ is handed another prison sentence
  5. 8 Transformer the weight equivalent of 14.5 double decker buses arrives safely  
  6. 9 Police officer cleared of misconduct for stopping driver because he was Black
  7. 10 Ely yarn-bombers out in force to mark Women's Institute birthday

Ticket prices start at £27 for Friday evening tickets to £83 for a weekend ticket.

Concessions are available and children under 12 get in free.

Trials of Cato will perform at Ely Folk Festival 2021.

Dubbed “the Sex Pistols of folk" by J Davis, the Trials of Cato pay homage to the tradition whilst twisting old bones into something febrile and modern, with stomping tunes and captivating stories. They will perform at Ely Folk Festival 2021. - Credit: ELY FOLK FESTIVAL



Music
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

This transformer, which is more than eight metres long, four metres tall and five metres wide.l. 

Cambs Live | Updated

184-tonne transformer begins 12mph journey to Cambridgeshire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
101 CAMBRIDGE ROAD ELY

East Cambridgeshire District Council

No gym, no gym, no gym NO says council planners

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
With its tranquil riverside, Ely has officially been ranked among the top 10 places for a British city break.

Covid - A Year On | Gallery

Ely in top 10 for UK culture and outdoor city breaks

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
In Cambridgeshire, police thought they had caught the driver of a stolen car. But they had a surprise

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police get a surprise when they stop 'stolen' car

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus