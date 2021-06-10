Return of folk festival will be outdoors and Covid-safe
- Credit: ELY FOLK FESTIVAL
Ely Folk Festival returns next month - and is likely to be one of the first weekend-long music events taking place in Cambridgeshire this summer.
The volunteer committee has been working extra hard to make the event happen from July 9-11.
This year's festival line-up of British folk acts will perform across two outdoor stages on the festival site at Ely Outdoor Centre.
The bands and artists playing live include Show of Hands, The Young’uns, Noble Jacks, Martyn Joseph, Elvis Fontenot, Merry Hell, Midnight Skyracer, The Mardlers, Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage.
The Friday night local bands showcase will feature a range of talented East Anglian musicians including Fred’s House, The Finn Collinson Band, Kelvin Davis & The Gravy Train.
Fionnuala Lennon, member of the organising committee, said: "We have worked hard to plan a Covid-safe music-filled festival weekend and the move to outdoor stages is a key aspect of this.
"In addition to seven concerts over the weekend, the festival will include workshops sessions, children’s entertainment, a traders area, and a real ale bar. It’s a dog-friendly festival too.
More details about the 2021 festival including how to book tickets and the covid-safe measures being put in place are available online.
Ticket prices start at £27 for Friday evening tickets to £83 for a weekend ticket.
Concessions are available and children under 12 get in free.