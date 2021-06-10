Published: 12:21 PM June 10, 2021 Updated: 12:27 PM June 10, 2021

Ely Folk Festival returns next month - and is likely to be one of the first weekend-long music events taking place in Cambridgeshire this summer.

The volunteer committee has been working extra hard to make the event happen from July 9-11.

This year's festival line-up of British folk acts will perform across two outdoor stages on the festival site at Ely Outdoor Centre.

The bands and artists playing live include Show of Hands, The Young’uns, Noble Jacks, Martyn Joseph, Elvis Fontenot, Merry Hell, Midnight Skyracer, The Mardlers, Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage.

Merry Hell are performing at Ely Folk Festival 2021 - Credit: Neil McCartney

The Friday night local bands showcase will feature a range of talented East Anglian musicians including Fred’s House, The Finn Collinson Band, Kelvin Davis & The Gravy Train.

You may also want to watch:

Fionnuala Lennon, member of the organising committee, said: "We have worked hard to plan a Covid-safe music-filled festival weekend and the move to outdoor stages is a key aspect of this.

"In addition to seven concerts over the weekend, the festival will include workshops sessions, children’s entertainment, a traders area, and a real ale bar. It’s a dog-friendly festival too.

Show of Hands are performing at Ely Folk Festival 2021 - Credit: ELY FOLK FESTIVAL

More details about the 2021 festival including how to book tickets and the covid-safe measures being put in place are available online.

Ticket prices start at £27 for Friday evening tickets to £83 for a weekend ticket.

Concessions are available and children under 12 get in free.

Dubbed “the Sex Pistols of folk" by J Davis, the Trials of Cato pay homage to the tradition whilst twisting old bones into something febrile and modern, with stomping tunes and captivating stories. They will perform at Ely Folk Festival 2021. - Credit: ELY FOLK FESTIVAL







