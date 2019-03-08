Gallery

Hundreds of music lovers pack marquees as Ely Folk Festival returns for a sell-out year

Hundreds of people enjoyed live music and more at Ely Folk Festival 2019, which took place over the weekend. Picture: ANDREW MOORE. Archant

Hundreds of people enjoyed live music in the sunshine as Ely Folk Festival returned to the city at the weekend.

Festival visitors enjoyed the range and diversity of music available - filling all the marquees to capacity for each concert and taking part in ceilidhs and workshops over the weekend.

Younger visitors took part activities including wood whittling, crafts, story telling, and music workshops.

The festival site itself was colourful thanks to the input from local organisation Re-imagine which takes waste materials and recycles them into colourful and useful objects.

Local music talent was on display over the weekend thanks to Friday night's local bands showcase which featured talented youngsters who took part in the festival's Youth Folk Challenge.

Fionnuala Lennon, festival organiser, said: "It truly was a great festival, and will be a tough act to follow for the team of local organisers who put it together are already working on the 2020 edition.

"A superb festival from the close harmonies of festival band competition winner Tell Tale Tusk who opened the festival on Friday evening to the rousing anthems of Oysterband who closed on Sunday night. The festival sold out on Saturday - reflecting the quality of the line-up this year.

"Highlights along the way included the fantastic Julie Felix who received a standing ovation for her amazing coverage of her back catalogue as well as her new album. "Ferocious Dog took the Saturday night concert by the scruff of its neck, shook it up, and got the entire audience on its feet dancing to its blend of folk-punk.

"Other highlights included Lunch Special who delighted with its bluegrass sounds, Martin Harley who wowed with his blues slide guitar and mellow voice, Cara Dillon's haunting voice and lyrics and Joshua Burnell Band who are taking traditional music and songs and reinventing it with a contemporary twist.

"There are really too many highlights to mention."

