A group of climbers, led by Tim Megginson, broke the Guinness world record for the highest altitude fitness class in Nepal. - Credit: Tim Megginson

A team of climbers who travelled to Asia to take part in a fitness class 6,000 metres high have smashed the world record.

Tim Megginson of Body Shape Fitness, Ely aimed to run a 30-minute fitness session including push-ups and planks on Mera Peak in Nepal in an attempt to break a Guinness world record of 5,714m.

And after nine days of climbing, the personal trainer and eight others broke this milestone by taking part in a session at 6,036m in altitude on October 9.

“We stayed at High Camp on Mera Peak and on the tenth day, we reached the summit of Mera Peak at 6,476m,” said Tim.

“Everybody committed to the task and everyone went in with a positive mindset.”

Tim and the team, including loyal clients Ryan Creak and Wes Hooper, returned from Nepal on October 16.

Now, Tim is eyeing even greater challenges.

He added: “I would love to explore more extreme altitude to see how far my ability can take me.”