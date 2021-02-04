Published: 5:43 PM February 4, 2021 Updated: 5:49 PM February 4, 2021

Paul and Emma Smith have marked five years running recruitment firm Xpert Resourcing in Ely. - Credit: Xpert Resourcing

A family-owned recruitment firm are keen to keep expanding on their success as they mark five years in business.

This month, Paul and Emma Smith will be celebrating five years in charge of Xpert Resourcing, which provides tailored recruitment support for Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk from their offices in Ely.

The couple, who discussed the idea of running their own business over a glass of wine, have come a long way since running separate corporate recruitment firms in Cambridge.

“The idea of the business was born out of creating that better work-life balance,” Paul said.

“Emma and I were both running recruitment teams and we were tired of crazy targets, KPIs and corporate red tape.

“In addition to this, we had two young children that we weren’t seeing enough of.”

Family time was vital for Paul and Emma, and for the first year, having needed to secure offices and places for candidates, life could perhaps be described as a whirlwind.

“Both of us wanted to be there to watch our family grow, be on the school run, take the kids to their clubs, have real family time and so one bottle of wine later, Xpert was born!” he said.

“Clients seemed really keen to work with us, they like our fresh approach and it snowballed overnight.”

In what has been a troubling time for many businesses due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Xpert Resourcing has been growing and are already lining up plans for further growth into next year.

A key strategy for Paul and Emma has been working closely with clients and candidates in a bid to build strong relationships with.

But to get to where they are now, honesty has perhaps been the best policy.

“Community is really important to us and as a business, we really enjoy supporting local causes which plays an integral part of our business,” Paul said.

“Being open, honest and simply doing what everyone wants… a good job! Our approach is consultative and it really sets us apart.”

Xpert Resourcing are running a series of prize giveaways to mark their business anniversary.

For more information, visit their Facebook page, call 01353 886252 or email: info@xpertresourcing.co.uk.