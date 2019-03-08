Ely Fireworks returns to Cherry Hill in November - here's everything you need to know

Ely's annual fireworks evening will be back with a bang at Cherry Hill Park on Saturday November 2, having raised £8,000 for local charities last year.

Organised and hosted by the Ely Community Events Team (ECET) this year's event will open at 5.30pm with the bonfire being lit at 6.30pm and the display itself starting at 7 pm.

Michael Judkins, of ECET, said: "Another superb event is being organised and will include a larger Guy Fawkes competition and all of the usual accompanying attractions on the night.

"Both primary schools, and youth groups for those aged under 11, are invited to enter Guys, with cash prizes for winners.

"The funds raised from the 2018 fireworks evening enabled us to donate over £8,000 to a variety of local groups, charities, and other worthwhile causes.

"On October 8 at 11am we will be having a launch event at Ely Tourist Information Centre, to be attended by Ely mayor Mike Rouse, and BBC Radio Cambridgeshire - who will also be there on the big night at Cherry Hill. Come along and join us then.

"We are very keen that this year an early opportunity should be given to organisations, groups, or even individuals within Ely and its locality, to contact ECET should you wish to be considered for a donation from monies we expect to raise. Anyone wishing to be considered is invited to e-mail to pr@ecet.org.uk

"Please give details about yourself, your group or organisation, whether you would be looking to fund any particular project, with details of any funding target and amounts raised so far.

"If contact can be made by November 2 then we will be able to review your request very soon afterwards. "Subject to sufficient funds having been raised, in assessing applications priority will be given to those who have not previously benefited from the proceeds of this event.

Advance tickets, priced at £5 per adult, £3 per child, and £15 per family ticket (two adults and two children ) will be on sale as from Tuesday October 8.

They will be available from Sainsburys Customer Service, Ely Fudge Company, Topping's Bookshop, Atrium Fitness, Ely Tourist Information Centre, Twin Motor Company in Sutton, Littleport Bargain Centre and Soham Books.

There will also be an online/phone sales facility available at Ely Tourist Information, with a £1.50 fee per booking, at www.visitely.org.uk

For more information visit the ECET Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fireworksely