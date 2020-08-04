Advanced search

Ely Fireworks 2020 cancelled due to ongoing covid-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 10:33 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 04 August 2020

Ely’s 2020 fireworks evening at Cherry Hill Park has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This photo was taken in previous years. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Ely’s 2020 fireworks evening at Cherry Hill Park has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This photo was taken in previous years. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Archant

Ely’s annual fireworks evening has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ely Community Events Team (ECET) say they have “with regret”, decided to cancel the event which was scheduled to take place in Cherry Hill Park on November 7.

Michael Judkins, of ECET, said: “Up until now, our committee had been awaiting the possibility of further relaxation by the Government of social distancing and similar measures arising from the current Covid 19 pandemic, before making a final decision.

“However, with only three months to go, and little certainty of change, the organising and management of what is Ely’s largest regular public event is, we feel, not going to be possible.

“So, bearing in mind that very soon active preparations would otherwise have been due to begin, and financial commitments made, sadly the conclusion now reached is not to go ahead.

“In having to call off the annual display this year, we would like to thank everyone for their past support of Ely Fireworks, and for the many words of appreciation received.

“We are only sorry not to have the opportunity in 2020 to once again bring benefit, by way of donations from the proceeds of ticket sales, to a good number of local charities and worthy causes.”

MORE: ‘Ely fireworks 2019 was another huge success’

There is some good news, though: the committee is already planning Ely Fireworks 2021 and have fixed the date for Saturday November 6.

“ECET looks forward to another memorable and successful fundraising occasion on that date,” Mr Judkins added.

“Look out for more information as the year progresses.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man caught on camera punching and kicking car for more than a minute

Man caught on camera repeatedly hitting a car for more than a minute in Badgeney Road, March. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Cyclist dies following roundabout collision with car

A male cyclist in his 50s was cycling along a roundabout at the A603 junction with Barton Road, when he was involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall Astra. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

CCTV released after knifepoint robbery at the One Stop store in Littleport

Do you recognise this man? Police are appealing for information following a knifepoint robbery at the One Stop shop in Littleport,

Motorcycle pillion passenger died in A141 collision at Wimblington

The A141 at Wimblington is currently closed between the A141 / B1101 and B1093 at Manea Road. Pictures: Policing Fenland on Facebook

Most Read

Man caught on camera punching and kicking car for more than a minute

Man caught on camera repeatedly hitting a car for more than a minute in Badgeney Road, March. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Cyclist dies following roundabout collision with car

A male cyclist in his 50s was cycling along a roundabout at the A603 junction with Barton Road, when he was involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall Astra. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

CCTV released after knifepoint robbery at the One Stop store in Littleport

Do you recognise this man? Police are appealing for information following a knifepoint robbery at the One Stop shop in Littleport,

Motorcycle pillion passenger died in A141 collision at Wimblington

The A141 at Wimblington is currently closed between the A141 / B1101 and B1093 at Manea Road. Pictures: Policing Fenland on Facebook

Latest from the Ely Standard

Decision not to close RAF MIldenhall will give long term assurance to the East Cambridgeshire economy

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in 2019 - plans to redploy personnel from Mildenhall changed amid President Donald Trump's unhappiness with German defence spending. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Savins shines following lockdown at Pymoor and District Angling Club

Pymoor and District Angling Club have been taking to the River Ouse following the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

More than £3,000 raised in memory of local musician Bertie Buck ahead of 800km charity cycle ride

The late Bertie Buck’'s (right) family and friends practising ahead of their 800km charity cycle ride in memory of the Ely musician who died in 2019. Picture: Christopher Buck

New president named as Ely Hereward Rotary Club announces it has donated thousands despite covid-19

Keith Evans has been named as the new president of Ely Hereward Rotary Club. Picture: ELY HEREWARD ROTARY CLUB

Cambridgeshire college aims to deter ‘unwanted guests’ with thermal cameras after reports of trespassing

King’s College Cambridge is planning to install two thermal cameras onto a structure overlooking the wall and gates believed to be used by intruders. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS