Ely Fireworks 2020 cancelled due to ongoing covid-19 pandemic

Ely’s 2020 fireworks evening at Cherry Hill Park has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This photo was taken in previous years. Picture: CLARE BUTLER Archant

Ely’s annual fireworks evening has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ely Community Events Team (ECET) say they have “with regret”, decided to cancel the event which was scheduled to take place in Cherry Hill Park on November 7.

Michael Judkins, of ECET, said: “Up until now, our committee had been awaiting the possibility of further relaxation by the Government of social distancing and similar measures arising from the current Covid 19 pandemic, before making a final decision.

“However, with only three months to go, and little certainty of change, the organising and management of what is Ely’s largest regular public event is, we feel, not going to be possible.

“So, bearing in mind that very soon active preparations would otherwise have been due to begin, and financial commitments made, sadly the conclusion now reached is not to go ahead.

“In having to call off the annual display this year, we would like to thank everyone for their past support of Ely Fireworks, and for the many words of appreciation received.

“We are only sorry not to have the opportunity in 2020 to once again bring benefit, by way of donations from the proceeds of ticket sales, to a good number of local charities and worthy causes.”

MORE: ‘Ely fireworks 2019 was another huge success’

There is some good news, though: the committee is already planning Ely Fireworks 2021 and have fixed the date for Saturday November 6.

“ECET looks forward to another memorable and successful fundraising occasion on that date,” Mr Judkins added.

“Look out for more information as the year progresses.”