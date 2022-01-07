Jackie Mowatt had a ring removed from her swollen finger by Ely fire service. - Credit: Archant

A woman had a ring cut from her swollen finger by Ely fire service on Monday (January 3).

Jackie Mowatt went to the fire station on Egremont Street to have it removed.

She said: “A massive thank you to Ely fire brigade who cut a ring off my swollen finger.

“They were all so kind and couldn’t do enough for me.

“They put me totally at ease and are all superstars!”.

When contacting Cambridgeshire fire and rescue service about the removal, they explained that they deal with around 30 incidents a year that require an object being removed from a person.

“The most common would be removing a ring from a finger,” said a spokesperson.

“Similarly, we attend around 25 instances per year where people need recovering from objects, for example being stuck in baths or playground equipment.”

They added: “We were also called to more than 140 animal rescues last year, which is above average of around 130.”