Get your car washed for charity at Ely fire station
PUBLISHED: 11:15 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 25 February 2019
Archant
Ely Fire station is hosting a car wash in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity on Saturday March 16 between 10am and 4pm.
It is a twice yearly event, usually raising around £600 to £800 for the Fire Fighters Charity, which supports firefighters with physical and psychological needs whilst serving their communities and in retirement.
Ely on-call firefighter Paul Hudson said: “Members of the public will be able to go to Ely Fire Station on Egremont Street to have their cars, bikes, mobility scooters or any other form of transport washed by the firefighters and their families.
“They can have a look around the station, meet the crews and have a look at the fire engines whilst they wait.
“It’s a very popular event and is a great experience for families with children as well as those who just want to support their local emergency services.”