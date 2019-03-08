Advanced search

Here's what happened to a 19th century tramcar once it had been found in Ely being used as a cobbler's workshop

PUBLISHED: 11:01 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 06 November 2019

The Cambridge horse tram is now back to its 1880 condition. Picture: MEL RINGER/ITM

A horse tramcar that was withdrawn from service in Cambridge in 1914 and then spent almost a century being used as a cobbler's workshop in Ely has been lovingly restored to its former glory.

The horse tram was used as a cobbler's workshop in Ely. Picture; MEL RINGER/ITMThe horse tram was used as a cobbler's workshop in Ely. Picture; MEL RINGER/ITM

It has taken nearly seven years, 10,000 hours of work, and a £50,000 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund for the work to be carried out at Ipswich Transport Museum.

It was moved to the museum in 2003 and work started in 2013 to identify and restore the tram.

Mel Ringer, who helped restore the tram, said: "Many hours of investigation and careful cleaning identified it as the last remains of the Cambridge horse drawn tram No 7.

The tram originally carried 18 people but adding the second deck in the 1880s allowed 41 passengers to travel - all pulled by a single horse.

The horse tram arrived at Ipswich Transport Museum in 2003. Picture; MEL RINGER/ITMThe horse tram arrived at Ipswich Transport Museum in 2003. Picture; MEL RINGER/ITM

Having discovered original labels and adverts from Cambridge it was decided to complete the tram in that livery.

The completed tram will be in the main display area next year and visitors will be able to climb aboard and read about its history.

Work about to start on the horse tram in April 2013. Picture: MEL RINGER/ITMWork about to start on the horse tram in April 2013. Picture: MEL RINGER/ITM

A horsetram in Cambridge in the 1890s. Picture: MEL RINGER/ITMA horsetram in Cambridge in the 1890s. Picture: MEL RINGER/ITM

