Pick your own route for 10th annual Festive 5K fundraiser
PUBLISHED: 06:00 24 September 2020
Archant
People wanting to join the tenth annual Ely Festive 5k will be choosing where they run it due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The Arthur Rank Hospice Charity event, which is sponsored by Price Bailey Ely and Busy Bee Recruitment, will take place on Sunday November 22, with those taking part choosing their own route.
The charity will award prizes for best adult, child and group fancy dress, and Busy Bee Recruitment are sponsoring 50 free child places for a third year, with the winners being drawn on (and notified after) October 16. The team will also be helping to judge the fancy dress on the day.
Angeline Liles, events officer at the hospice, said: “Every year around 900 participants have taken to the streets dressed as snowmen, penguins, reindeer, fairies, elves, Christmas trees and puddings, crackers, quality streets, snowflakes and baubles.
“We are hoping that this year will be no exception and that those taking part will embrace the opportunity to add a little Christmas joy to the streets of their own home-town, neighbourhood or wherever they chose their 5K route to be.”
“We have no doubt that wherever you chose to run or walk, you will bring some festive merriment to someone who didn’t expect to see a Christmas tree, reindeer or stick of rock that morning, afternoon or evening. It would be wonderful if we had a record number of participants this year.”
Individuals, families and households can take part, however government guidance on social distancing or group gatherings must be followed.
This year, routes will not be marshalled or signed, so those taking part are responsible for their own safety and well-being.
Registration is £10 for adults and £5 for children. Sign up online (children must be accompanied by an adult at all times).
Santa hats will be posted out to all participants before the day, with a medal in their pack.
