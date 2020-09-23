Advanced search

Gallery

Pick your own route for 10th annual Festive 5K fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 06:00 24 September 2020

Reindeers, santas, elfs and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice in 2019. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Reindeers, santas, elfs and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice in 2019. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Archant

People wanting to join the tenth annual Ely Festive 5k will be choosing where they run it due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Reindeers, santas, elfs and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice in 2019. Picture: ARTHUR RANKReindeers, santas, elfs and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice in 2019. Picture: ARTHUR RANK

The Arthur Rank Hospice Charity event, which is sponsored by Price Bailey Ely and Busy Bee Recruitment, will take place on Sunday November 22, with those taking part choosing their own route.

The charity will award prizes for best adult, child and group fancy dress, and Busy Bee Recruitment are sponsoring 50 free child places for a third year, with the winners being drawn on (and notified after) October 16. The team will also be helping to judge the fancy dress on the day.

Angeline Liles, events officer at the hospice, said: “Every year around 900 participants have taken to the streets dressed as snowmen, penguins, reindeer, fairies, elves, Christmas trees and puddings, crackers, quality streets, snowflakes and baubles.

Festively-dressed fun participants at previous years’ of Arthur Rank Hospice Charity’s Festive 5K. This year’s event takes place on Sunday November 22, with those taking part choosing their own route.Festively-dressed fun participants at previous years’ of Arthur Rank Hospice Charity’s Festive 5K. This year’s event takes place on Sunday November 22, with those taking part choosing their own route.

“We are hoping that this year will be no exception and that those taking part will embrace the opportunity to add a little Christmas joy to the streets of their own home-town, neighbourhood or wherever they chose their 5K route to be.”

“We have no doubt that wherever you chose to run or walk, you will bring some festive merriment to someone who didn’t expect to see a Christmas tree, reindeer or stick of rock that morning, afternoon or evening. It would be wonderful if we had a record number of participants this year.”

Individuals, families and households can take part, however government guidance on social distancing or group gatherings must be followed.

Festively-dressed fun participants at previous years’ of Arthur Rank Hospice Charity’s Festive 5K. This year’s event takes place on Sunday November 22, with those taking part choosing their own route.Festively-dressed fun participants at previous years’ of Arthur Rank Hospice Charity’s Festive 5K. This year’s event takes place on Sunday November 22, with those taking part choosing their own route.

This year, routes will not be marshalled or signed, so those taking part are responsible for their own safety and well-being.

Registration is £10 for adults and £5 for children. Sign up online (children must be accompanied by an adult at all times).

Santa hats will be posted out to all participants before the day, with a medal in their pack.

Reindeers, santas, elfs and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice in 2019. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Reindeers, santas, elfs and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice in 2019. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

You may also want to watch:

Reindeers, santas, elfs and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice in 2019. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Reindeers, santas, elfs and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice in 2019. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Reindeers, santas, elfs and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice in 2019. Picture: ARTHUR RANKReindeers, santas, elfs and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice in 2019. Picture: ARTHUR RANK

Reindeers, santas, elfs and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice in 2019. Picture: ARTHUR RANKReindeers, santas, elfs and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice in 2019. Picture: ARTHUR RANK

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Globally renowned expert on tunnel engineering recommended to chair CAM delivery company

Lord Robert Mair, a civil engineer recognised internationally as an authority on major infrastructure projects involving tunnelling, has been recommended for the role of chair of the delivery company for the Cambridgeshire Autonomous Metro (CAM). Picture: COMBINED AUTHORITY

Pick your own route for 10th annual Festive 5K fundraiser

Reindeers, santas, elfs and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice in 2019. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Annual Ely Potato Race cancelled for first time in eight-year history due to Covid-19

The annual Ely Potato Race has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant/Archive

East Cambs charity granted planning permission for nine ‘purpose-built’ bungalows

A 3D render of the bungalows to be built by The Thomas Parsons Charity for residents on Deacons Lane in Ely. Picture: Cheffins

County and city councils launch ‘Cancel Covid’ campaign to urge more to follow rules

Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council have launched the #CancelCOVID campaign with help from The Cambridge University Boat Club. Picture: YouTube/ Cambridgeshire County Council