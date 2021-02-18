Ely father to take on running challenge for food bank cause

Published: 11:31 AM February 18, 2021 Updated: 11:38 AM February 18, 2021

Chris Kirk will be running four miles, every four hours, for 48 hours to fundraise for an organisation which supports food banks across the country. - Credit: Supplied by Chris Kirk

A four-mile run, every four hours for 48 hours – that's the challenge an Ely father plans to take on next month.

Chris Kirk will be fundraising for The Trussell Trust, a national cause which organises emergency food supplies for families across the country.

Ely, Cambridge and Wisbech food banks are among the 1,200 locations currently supported in its network.

Chris will run a total of 48 miles over the two days, and even through the night – certainly a challenge for someone who hasn’t ever further than six miles before.

Chris Kirk will start the David Goggins 4x4x48 Challenge at 4am on March 6. - Credit: Supplied by Chris Kirk

On his GoFundMe page, he says: “This will be a demanding challenge, for a very worthy cause.”

He added: “Over the last year, the pandemic has seen major demand for emergency food increase across the country.

“With a major proportion of the new requests being from families with children who have never requested emergency food before.”

Chris has already raised almost £700, smashing his original £500 target.

He plans to start the challenge at 4am on March 6.

The concept is the brainchild of David Goggins, an American ultra-endurance athlete and motivational speaker.

Known as the 4x4x48 Challenge, he encourages participants to run four miles every four hours for 48 hours.

Those who are not runners can also join by exercising for between 45 and 60 minutes on each four-hour leg.

This is the second year David Goggins has hosted the event, and he live streams a motivational talk for participants over Instagram at the start of each session.

While taking part in the challenge, Chris has also opted to fundraise for a charity of his choice.

Chris Kirk, who is fundraising for The Trussell Trust, pictured with his family. - Credit: Supplied by Chris Kirk

The Trussell Trust supports food banks across the country and provides emergency food and support for people in need.

Its network covers around two-thirds of the UK’s food banks and provides at least three days of nutritionally balanced emergency food to people referred to them in a crisis.

Advice agencies, GPs, social services and schools can refer families to the service.

The Trussell Trust currently estimates more than 14m people in the UK live below the poverty line.

Chris added: “Please donate as much as you can, knowing that the money will be used to provide emergency food in these difficult times.”

To donate to Chris’ fundraiser, visit his GoFundMe page.