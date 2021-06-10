Published: 4:15 PM June 10, 2021

The late Garfield aka Mr Sainsbury’s who was killed after being struck by a car in the Ely supermarket car park - Credit: Archant / Mr Sainsbury's aka Garfield

‘Ely’s most famous cat’ is back - and running for mayor - in the second collection of stories based on the real adventures of Garfield the cat aka Mr Sainsbury's.

The collection of 'Vote For Garfy' short stories have been written by David Willers, who was was the owner of the real Garfy until the ginger tom with white bib and socks died in 2019 when he was hit by a car.

In the story, Garfield runs for the Mayor of Ely to stop the cat-hating local politician from making the town a no-cat zone.

He also helps out his elderly neighbours in the garden and recruits a celebrity TV gardener to help.

Then, he relocates from his home to the local bookshop to encourage the people of Ely to rekindle their love for books.

You may also want to watch:

Later, Garfield heads for stardom as a movie producer wants to turn his adventure into an action-packed film.

'What's That Doing There', a book about Garfield's fictional adventures, was published in January 2019. - Credit: GARFIELD / ARCHANT

In the book, which is out June 28, Garfield Abercrombie Reginald Fergusson is "ready to campaign for equality, help the community and support his friends.

"Whether he means to or not, he creates havoc wherever he goes and is always able to raise a smile," said author David, who wrote the book with the help of fiction author Cate Caruth.

Since Garfield's death, there has been talk of a statue and gold star to be erected in Garfield's memory at Sainsbury’s.

The local division of Cats Protection created a special Garfield memorial award at their cat show in 2020 and are planning a fundraising calendar with him on the front cover.

"The new Sainsbury’s in Ely was built in 2012 on the site of an old factory," said Cate.

"It was land which had been Garfield’s roaming ground previously, so he simply continued to visit.

"As a result, he became well-known by customers of the supermarket and was something of a local celebrity.

"Despite his death, he still generates a lot of interest and we want to keep his memory alive through the pages of these books.”

JJ Senior, who worked as a security guard at the supermarket, said: "It was always a highlight of my day when the store closed and I had to carry him out to stop him getting locked in."