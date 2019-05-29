Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ely family of one-year-old with leukemia call for lifesaving stem cell donors

29 May, 2019 - 12:45
The family one-year-old Alfie Webb from Ely who has leukemia is calling for people to sign up as potential stem cell donors as they desperately search for a match to save his life. Picture: Anthony Nolan.

The family one-year-old Alfie Webb from Ely who has leukemia is calling for people to sign up as potential stem cell donors as they desperately search for a match to save his life. Picture: Anthony Nolan.

Archant

The family of a one-year-old from Ely who has leukemia is calling for people to sign up as potential stem cell donors as they desperately search for a match to save his life.

The family one-year-old Alfie Webb from Ely who has leukemia is calling for people to sign up as potential stem cell donors as they desperately search for a match to save his life. Picture: Anthony Nolan.The family one-year-old Alfie Webb from Ely who has leukemia is calling for people to sign up as potential stem cell donors as they desperately search for a match to save his life. Picture: Anthony Nolan.

Alfie Webb was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer that usually affects people over the age of 60 at just 10 months old in October last year.

He has recently finished chemotherapy treatment, but his family have been told that a stem cell transplant may be needed to cure his cancer and stop it returning.

The diagnosis couldn't have come at a worse time for the family, as Alfie's dad Ollie had just finished treatment for Hodgkin's lymphoma, also a type of blood cancer, on the day Alfie first became unwell.

Alfie's mum, Saffron, 24, said: "To be told that Alfie had leukaemia was a massive shock and completely devastating for us.

The family one-year-old Alfie Webb from Ely who has leukemia is calling for people to sign up as potential stem cell donors as they desperately search for a match to save his life. Picture: Anthony Nolan.The family one-year-old Alfie Webb from Ely who has leukemia is calling for people to sign up as potential stem cell donors as they desperately search for a match to save his life. Picture: Anthony Nolan.

"Ollie had just finished treatment for cancer and hadn't yet had the all clear, so at that point I didn't know if either of them would be okay."

"Alfie started chemotherapy a few days after his diagnosis and remained in hospital for six months, where he had four cycles of chemotherapy and frequent platelet and blood transfusions.

"He caught various infections and viruses in hospital, which sometimes resulted in us having to stay in a barrier room.

"He would be crying at the door because he wanted to go outside."

Now that he has finished his chemotherapy treatment he has been allowed back home, however his family have been told that a stem cell transplant may be needed to cure his cancer.

They are now working with the Anthony Nolan charity, which have searched the stem cell register for a special stranger who could save Alfie's life.

Karen, Alfie's grandmother, has managed to get 140 people to join the register.

She said: 'Doctors thought there would be hundreds of people on the register who would be the best possible match for Alfie, so they were extremely shocked to find there wasn't anyone.

"We have met other people on the ward who can't find a match and we know how important it is. We want to help all those other people, not just Alfie, we're always thinking about the other children that are left behind."

Sarah Rogers, Anthony Nolan regional register development manager, said: "We are doing everything we can to support Alfie's family and it's extremely heartwarming that they are thinking of other families and their search for a donor, during this difficult time."

To find about more about joining the Anthony Nolan register visit www.anthonynolan.org/hope4alfie

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Former Ely Cathedral assistant organist admits child sex offences

Scott Farrell, a former Ely Cathedral assistant organist, has admitted committing sexual offences against children. Picture: TWITTER.

Burglar jailed after stealing from a dead woman’s house in Soham

Carl Scarrow was caught stealing from a woman’s house less than two weeks after she had died. He had socks over his hands to enter the property. He stole five remotes and a video camera. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Paedophile with 3,000 indecent images of children caught by his partner after finding folder on laptop labelled ‘KIDS’

Paedophile with 3,000 indecent images of children caught by his partner after finding folder on laptop labelled KIDS. Picture: ARCHANT.

Driver miraculously uninjured after car flies through telegraph pole and fences ‘at speed’ before coming to standstill in business yard

Shockingly no one � including the driver � was injured in this crash at Black Bank Road between Little Downham and Littleport. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Hundreds enjoy live music, floats and celebrate the best of Soham at town’s 66th carnival day

Hundreds of people attended Soham Carnival 2019. Picture MIKE ROUSE.

Most Read

Former Ely Cathedral assistant organist admits child sex offences

Scott Farrell, a former Ely Cathedral assistant organist, has admitted committing sexual offences against children. Picture: TWITTER.

Burglar jailed after stealing from a dead woman’s house in Soham

Carl Scarrow was caught stealing from a woman’s house less than two weeks after she had died. He had socks over his hands to enter the property. He stole five remotes and a video camera. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Paedophile with 3,000 indecent images of children caught by his partner after finding folder on laptop labelled ‘KIDS’

Paedophile with 3,000 indecent images of children caught by his partner after finding folder on laptop labelled KIDS. Picture: ARCHANT.

Driver miraculously uninjured after car flies through telegraph pole and fences ‘at speed’ before coming to standstill in business yard

Shockingly no one � including the driver � was injured in this crash at Black Bank Road between Little Downham and Littleport. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Hundreds enjoy live music, floats and celebrate the best of Soham at town’s 66th carnival day

Hundreds of people attended Soham Carnival 2019. Picture MIKE ROUSE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ely family of one-year-old with leukemia call for lifesaving stem cell donors

The family one-year-old Alfie Webb from Ely who has leukemia is calling for people to sign up as potential stem cell donors as they desperately search for a match to save his life. Picture: Anthony Nolan.

Thieves break into Fordham Co-op through fire escape before stealing £5,000 of cigarettes

Thieves break into Co-op in Fordham through fire escape before stealing £5,000 of cigarettes. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Ely optician raises £122 for Alzheimer’s Society by dying her hair blue

Dani Moore, who is a trainee dispensing optician at Scrivens in Ely, showed spec-tacular support for Alzheimer’s Society by dyeing her hair blue. She is pictured with her colleagues, sales advisor Sophie Beckett (left) and branch manager Makayla Beckett (right). Picture: LORNA BISHOP.

Former Ely Cathedral assistant organist admits child sex offences

Scott Farrell, a former Ely Cathedral assistant organist, has admitted committing sexual offences against children. Picture: TWITTER.

Burglar jailed after stealing from a dead woman’s house in Soham

Carl Scarrow was caught stealing from a woman’s house less than two weeks after she had died. He had socks over his hands to enter the property. He stole five remotes and a video camera. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists