News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

PICTURED: 'Eel-izabeth' paraded through Ely

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 12:41 PM June 5, 2022
Updated: 12:45 PM June 5, 2022
Eel-izabeth (the new Ely eel) celebrated the Platinum Jubilee in Ely with a parade through the city

Eel-izabeth (the new Ely eel) celebrated the Platinum Jubilee with a parade through the city, prior to a day of festivities, marking the end of four days of events in the city. - Credit: Terry Harris

Ely's annual Eel Fayre took place this morning (June 5), led by a very special "Eel-izabeth" to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The festival signals the start of a day of festivities, which will bring to a close a four-day period of events in the city.

The eel wound its way from Ely Cathedral, through the city, to Jubilee Gardens, where games and activities were taking place.

A number of people inside the eel.

The people behind Eel-izabeth. - Credit: Terry Harris

The eel meandering across a street.

Ely takes its name from the sea creature. - Credit: Terry Harris

The eel exiting Ely Cathedral.

The eel began its journey at Ely Cathedral. - Credit: Terry Harris

Eel-izabeth (the new Ely eel) celebrated the Platinum Jubilee in Ely with a parade through the city

A number of games and activities took place at Jubilee Gardens. - Credit: Terry Harris

Eel-izabeth (the new Ely eel) celebrated the Platinum Jubilee in Ely with a parade through the city

Between 3,000 and 5,000 people attend the Eel Fayre annually. - Credit: Terry Harris

As Her Majesty celebrates her record-breaking reign we have delved into our archives to create a tribute to her life and 70 years of service. Filled with photos and history, Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a magazine we hope readers will treasure for years to come. This special souvenir is available for £9.99 online and in-store. 

Order online by clicking this link www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee

Find shops stocking the magazine near you by heading over to seymour.co.uk/storefinder/. Select 'Our Queens Platinum Reign' from the drop-down menu along with your postcode and radius.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
The Queen
Ely News

Don't Miss

Former bank in Soham up for auction

Commercial Property

One time Barclays bank goes under the hammer

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Luke Norris, who died in a crash at Stonea

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

'Devoted dad' Luke Norris, 33, named as river death crash victim

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Fishmonger Billy Davies in Soham

Obituary

Wife pays tribute to fishmonger and 'lifeline' Billy

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Polly the cat from Soham

Pets

Man prises open greyhound's mouth in vain bid to save pet cat

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon