PICTURED: 'Eel-izabeth' paraded through Ely

Gallery

Eel-izabeth (the new Ely eel) celebrated the Platinum Jubilee with a parade through the city, prior to a day of festivities, marking the end of four days of events in the city. - Credit: Terry Harris

Ely's annual Eel Fayre took place this morning (June 5), led by a very special "Eel-izabeth" to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The festival signals the start of a day of festivities, which will bring to a close a four-day period of events in the city.

The eel wound its way from Ely Cathedral, through the city, to Jubilee Gardens, where games and activities were taking place.

The people behind Eel-izabeth. - Credit: Terry Harris

Ely takes its name from the sea creature. - Credit: Terry Harris

The eel began its journey at Ely Cathedral. - Credit: Terry Harris

A number of games and activities took place at Jubilee Gardens. - Credit: Terry Harris

Between 3,000 and 5,000 people attend the Eel Fayre annually. - Credit: Terry Harris

