Gallery
PICTURED: 'Eel-izabeth' paraded through Ely
- Credit: Terry Harris
Ely's annual Eel Fayre took place this morning (June 5), led by a very special "Eel-izabeth" to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The festival signals the start of a day of festivities, which will bring to a close a four-day period of events in the city.
The eel wound its way from Ely Cathedral, through the city, to Jubilee Gardens, where games and activities were taking place.
