Organisers 'blown away' as Jubil-EEL parade makes triumphant return

Daniel Mason

Published: 1:10 PM June 6, 2022
Eel-izabeth celebrated the Platinum Jubilee in Ely with a parade

Eel-izabeth, the new Ely eel, marked the Platinum Jubilee in Ely with a parade through the city, during the first eel day in three years. - Credit: Terry Harris

Families, friends and volunteers ensured Ely would stage an eel day like no other over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. 

The event pays homage to part of Ely’s history as 'Eel-izabeth' weaved its way through the city before ending up at Jubilee Gardens as part of the Jubil-EEL parade on June 5

Around 2,000 to 3-000 people are thought to have attended the eel parade and entertainment on Ely riverside, organised by Visit Ely, to mark 70 years since the Queen ascended to the throne. 

Anna Bennett, tourism and town centre manager at Visit Ely, said: “We were blown away by the response.” 

The eel day pays homage to the Isle of Eels, where Ely derives its name from when it was an island surrounded by marshland. 

It was a day planned by Visit Ely since last November, and the first event in three years turned out to be a triumph. 

“We had families joining in despite the weather and came out to see the traditional festival,” Ms Bennett added. 

“Everyone joined in; it was not like we thought it was going to be.” 

Eel-izabeth draws in crowds for Platinum Jubilee Ely Eel Day

Crowds gathered as Ely held its first eel festival in three years to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Visit Ely

Ely Eel Festival for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Food and entertainment were also on offer as part of the Ely Jubil-EEL day to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Visit Ely

