Ely author publishes second story book in 'Muscovy and Eeli' series

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 April 2019

Ely author and illustrator Karen Merrison publishes her second story book in the ‘Muscovy and Eeli’ series. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Ely author and illustrator Karen Merrison publishes her second story book in the 'Muscovy and Eeli' series. Picture: SUBMITTED.

An Ely author is launching another story book as part of their popular ‘Muscovy and Eeli’ series.

The first book in the series called 'Muscovy and Eeli: Explore Ely' was launched last summer and the follow up will be launched this weekend to coincide with the annual Ely Eel Day.

The second book in the series sees Eeli the eel lose his friend, Muscovy the duck. However, they both get reunited but only after Eeli the eel joins the annual Eel Day parade through the city.

Author and illustrator Karen Merrison said: “I am delighted with the interest in the first book I launched last year, and I decided it would be good to write a second book in the series. It's great that it will be ready to purchase in time for Eel Day this weekend”.

The books in the series, which are aimed at children between the ages of five and nine, are priced at £4.99. They will be available from the Jubilee Gardens on Eel Day, as well as Ely Tourist information centre and other booksellers in the city.

For more information visit www.fascinatingfens.com

