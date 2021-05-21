Published: 12:21 PM May 21, 2021

Ely Eel Day returns for 2021 on July 17. This picture is a throwback to a previous year. - Credit: ARCHANT

Ely’s annual Eel Fayre is going ahead this year, albeit on a smaller scale due to government guidelines around the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ely Eel Day returns for 2021 on July 17. This picture is a throwback to a previous year. - Credit: ARCHANT

Stalls, entertainment and food will feature at the July 17 event, which is free to enter and will have one-way systems, according to tourism and town centre manager Anna Bennett.

“Whilst it may not be the usual eel festival, Visit Ely is still marking the occasion by holding a smaller, community event celebrating the humble Eel and all things local,” she adedd.

Ely Eel Day returns for 2021 on July 17. This picture is of Ellie the Eel's head. - Credit: ARCHANT

Ely’s patriotic ‘Ellie’ and friends’ will be on the east lawn of Ely Cathedral from 10am-4pm.

A small arena of events will be going on throughout the day, with everything from eel throwing (not real eels, just stuffed toys).

You may also want to watch:

There will be entertainment from KD Theatre, Living History actors, local folk music, stalls, crafts, food and drink.

Ely Eel Day returns for 2021 on July 17. This picture is a throwback to a previous year. - Credit: ARCHANT

“This will be a great family day out and a chance to commemorate Ely’s very own traditional event that has taken place in for many years,” Anna added.

“It is going to be quirkier than ever, so support your local businesses by popping the date in your diary as many will be there.

"We are very much looking forward to bringing this day back to Ely, after months of nothing.

Ely Eel Day returns for 2021 on July 17. This picture is of Ellie the Eel on parade near Ely Cathedral. - Credit: ARCHANT

“We are also eternally grateful to various local businesses that are sponsoring this event and other events planned for this year. Watch this space.”

For pitch enquiries (limited due to the change in location) contact info@visitely.org.uk