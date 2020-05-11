Video

Ely residents celebrate Eel Day in their own creative way during coronavirus lockdown

Residents of West End and Fieldside celebrated Ely Eel Day in their own way despite the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Neighbours put up eel-themed decorations in their windows. Picture: PHILIPPA HAZELL Archant

Ely’s annual Eel Day celebrations might have not gone according to plan this year due to the coronavirus - but residents in one street got creative to ensure that the event didn’t go unmarked.

Undeterred by the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, neighbours on West End and Fieldside decided to celebrate Eel Day in style with eel-themed decorations in their windows.

Residents of the two streets also sat outside to mark VE Day, greeting neighbours from a safe distance.

The eel idea was coordinated via a WhatsApp group that had been set up by people living on both streets.

Philippa Hazell, one of the residents who got involved with the Eel Day fun, said: “It just made us all smile and we hope it might make other people smile too.

“It seemed a shame to let the annual event go unmarked and not have some sort of Eel Day celebration.”

She added that the WhatsApp group has “offered a great sense of community and support during these uncertain times.

“After lots of positive feedback from passers-by, the two streets plan to keep the decorations up as a way to brighten people’s day and hopefully raise a smile at a time we all really need one.”

