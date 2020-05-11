Advanced search

Ely residents celebrate Eel Day in their own creative way during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 13:02 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 11 May 2020

Residents of West End and Fieldside celebrated Ely Eel Day in their own way despite the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Neighbours put up eel-themed decorations in their windows. Picture: PHILIPPA HAZELL

Ely’s annual Eel Day celebrations might have not gone according to plan this year due to the coronavirus - but residents in one street got creative to ensure that the event didn’t go unmarked.

Undeterred by the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, neighbours on West End and Fieldside decided to celebrate Eel Day in style with eel-themed decorations in their windows.

Residents of the two streets also sat outside to mark VE Day, greeting neighbours from a safe distance.

The eel idea was coordinated via a WhatsApp group that had been set up by people living on both streets.

Philippa Hazell, one of the residents who got involved with the Eel Day fun, said: “It just made us all smile and we hope it might make other people smile too.

“It seemed a shame to let the annual event go unmarked and not have some sort of Eel Day celebration.”

She added that the WhatsApp group has “offered a great sense of community and support during these uncertain times.

“After lots of positive feedback from passers-by, the two streets plan to keep the decorations up as a way to brighten people’s day and hopefully raise a smile at a time we all really need one.”

