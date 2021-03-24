Gallery
All you need to know about the return of Ely's Drive-In Cinema
- Credit: BABYLON ARTS
Ely Drive-in Cinema is returning to the city on Saturday, May 8, providing residents with their big-screen film mix within the safety of their cars.
Drive-in audiences will be able to watch Trolls World Tour (U), The Greatest Showman (PG) and drive-in classic Dirty Dancing (12) across a full day of screenings on a giant LED screen.
The event is sponsored by Lancaster Way Business Park, where the drive-in will take place once again, and is in conjunction with Babylon Cinema at The Maltings.
Claire Somerville, Babylon ARTS’ chief executive, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to offer this exciting cinema experience, whilst we continue to make plans to reopen Babylon Cinema at The Maltings at the end of May.
"Tickets for the evening screening sold out within days last time, so I hope people will get-in quick to make sure they don’t miss out!”
Harvey Bibby, director of Grovemere Property, said: “Grovemere at Lancaster Way Business Park are pleased to support such an innovative local event following the success of last year.
"There was a great buzz around the event last time and we’re glad to be able to help make it happen again.”
Tickets are available from the Babylon ARTS’ website.
