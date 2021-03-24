Gallery

Published: 9:55 AM March 24, 2021 Updated: 10:13 AM March 24, 2021

In September 2020, more than 500 people dressed up as their favourite film characters and enjoyed a singalong from their cars as part of Ely’s first drive-in cinema event. - Credit: BABYLON ARTS

Ely Drive-in Cinema is returning to the city on Saturday, May 8, providing residents with their big-screen film mix within the safety of their cars.

Drive-in audiences will be able to watch Trolls World Tour (U), The Greatest Showman (PG) and drive-in classic Dirty Dancing (12) across a full day of screenings on a giant LED screen.

Ely Drive-In Cinema returns on May 8 with Dirty Dancing - Credit: BABYLON ARTS

The event is sponsored by Lancaster Way Business Park, where the drive-in will take place once again, and is in conjunction with Babylon Cinema at The Maltings.

In September 2020, more than 500 people dressed up as their favourite film characters and enjoyed a singalong from their cars as part of Ely’s first drive-in cinema event. - Credit: BABYLON ARTS

Claire Somerville, Babylon ARTS’ chief executive, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to offer this exciting cinema experience, whilst we continue to make plans to reopen Babylon Cinema at The Maltings at the end of May.

Ely Drive-In Cinema returns on May 8 with The Greatest Showman - Credit: BABYLON ARTS

"Tickets for the evening screening sold out within days last time, so I hope people will get-in quick to make sure they don’t miss out!”

In September 2020, more than 500 people dressed up as their favourite film characters and enjoyed a singalong from their cars as part of Ely’s first drive-in cinema event. - Credit: BABYLON ARTS

You may also want to watch:

Harvey Bibby, director of Grovemere Property, said: “Grovemere at Lancaster Way Business Park are pleased to support such an innovative local event following the success of last year.

Ely Drive-In Cinema returns on May 8 with Trolls World Tour - Credit: BABYLON ARTS

"There was a great buzz around the event last time and we’re glad to be able to help make it happen again.”

Tickets are available from the Babylon ARTS’ website.

Ely Drive-in Cinema returns on May 8. - Credit: BABYLON ARTS

Ely Drive-In Cinema returns on May 8 with Dirty Dancing - Credit: BABYLON ARTS



