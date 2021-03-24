News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
All you need to know about the return of Ely's Drive-In Cinema

Ben Jolley

Published: 9:55 AM March 24, 2021    Updated: 10:13 AM March 24, 2021
Ely Drive-I n Cinema returns on May 8

In September 2020, more than 500 people dressed up as their favourite film characters and enjoyed a singalong from their cars as part of Ely’s first drive-in cinema event. - Credit: BABYLON ARTS

Ely Drive-in Cinema is returning to the city on Saturday, May 8, providing residents with their big-screen film mix within the safety of their cars.

Drive-in audiences will be able to watch Trolls World Tour (U), The Greatest Showman (PG) and drive-in classic Dirty Dancing (12) across a full day of screenings on a giant LED screen.

The event is sponsored by Lancaster Way Business Park, where the drive-in will take place once again, and is in conjunction with Babylon Cinema at The Maltings.

Claire Somerville, Babylon ARTS’ chief executive, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to offer this exciting cinema experience, whilst we continue to make plans to reopen Babylon Cinema at The Maltings at the end of May.

"Tickets for the evening screening sold out within days last time, so I hope people will get-in quick to make sure they don’t miss out!”

You may also want to watch:

Harvey Bibby, director of Grovemere Property, said: “Grovemere at Lancaster Way Business Park are pleased to support such an innovative local event following the success of last year. 

"There was a great buzz around the event last time and we’re glad to be able to help make it happen again.”

Tickets are available from the Babylon ARTS’ website.

