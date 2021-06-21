News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Martial arts school's bid for progress thanks to Mick George funding

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:09 PM June 21, 2021   
Ely Dojo Mick George funding

Ely Dojo is benefiting from new safety mats after successfully applying for the Mick George Sports Fund. - Credit: Ely Dojo

A martial arts school can now continue to improve the confidence of its members thanks to new safety mats. 

Ely Dojo are benefiting from the new equipment after successfully applying for funding from the Mick George Sports Fund through Living Sport. 

The safety mats will enable safer landings for its members at their home above FRESH in Broad Street, as well as a chance to learn new techniques and build their skill level in judo. 

Stuart Aldous, head judo instructor at Ely Dojo, said: “We were all pleased to get the funding for the new safety mats and it has been brilliant to see our junior members finally able to get back to classes and enjoy the new equipment.” 

Ely Dojo has opened its doors to junior members up to the age of 17, but will be at least another four weeks before it can run adult classes due to government Covid-19 guidelines. 

Witcham Judo Club

Members of Witcham Judo Club, which judo instructor Stuart Aldous helped set up, where at least some have been attending the new Ely dojo. - Credit: Supplied/Stuart Aldous

For more information, email elydojo@gmail.com or visit the club’s Facebook and Instagram pages. 

Ely News

