Members turn out in force for Ely Dojo takeover

Daniel Mason

Published: 6:00 AM March 30, 2022
Ely Dojo takeover at FRESH

Members from Ely Dojo were out in force as they ran ‘an introduction to contest judo’ for its junior members. 

Ray Taylor Sensei, club president and British Judo national referee, was in attendance at the Willow studio at FRESH on Broad Street, Ely on March 20. 

The referee was on hand to guide the class through the rules and etiquette of contest judo. 

A spokesperson for Ely Dojo said: “It was great to see some of our members take part in some friendly contest judo and start to learn the rules and etiquette involved. 

“Courage, discipline, mutual respect, determination and resilience are all important parts of judo. 

“There was plenty of competitive judo on display along with a fantastic sporting attitude from all who took part.” 

The spokesperson added: “Congratulations to all our members who took part and a massive thank you to the club's instructors and volunteers for setting up and running the classes.” 

