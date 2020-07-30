Video

Ely dog lover is chosen to co-present national Kennel Club video

An Ely dog lover is one of the stars of a video created by The Kennel Club that aims to encourage pet owners to get started on the path to dog shows.

Charlotte-Louise Page, who grew up in the world of competitive dog shows, features in ‘How to Get Started in Dog Showing’ alongside Alex Paisey.

The 26-year-old has handled a number of champions in the show ring, beginning in childhood, and progressed through the ‘ranks’ of the Kennel Club’s youth organisation, the Young Kennel Club (YKC). She is now a committee member of large championship shows.

Charlotte-Louise, who was crowned the YKC Young Person of the Year Award in 2016, said: She said: “I hope this taster film enables at least one person to take a look into the world of dog showing.

“It can be a fantastic place with so many opportunities and lifelong friends. Travelling to Japan a few years ago to train handlers for the show ring was something which definitely wouldn’t have been possible for me if I hadn’t taken part in this world. I absolutely love it.”

In the video, Charlotte-Louise gives an outline of what dog shows are and offers tips on how to prepare for your first show.

Other areas covered include the paperwork which needs to be filled out in order to enter a show, and how to get your dog to stand and move for the judge.

The different types and levels of show are also discussed, as well as how to stand a chance of being crowned ultimate award of best in show is arrived at.

Other videos in the series, launched in March at Crufts, cover agility, obedience, and heelwork to music.

These can be watched on the Kennel Club website at www.thekennelclub.org.uk/activities/getting-started-in.

information on how to get involved in dog showing can be found at www.thekennelclub.org.uk/activities/dog-showing.

Anyone that is interested in getting involved in dog showing should email web.admin@thekennelclub.org.uk