Ely dog lover is chosen to co-present national Kennel Club video

PUBLISHED: 17:22 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 30 July 2020

The Kennel Club has created a new video, 'How to Get Started in Dog Showing', in which Charlotte-Louise Page of Ely and Alex Paisey of Swansea, who both grew up in the dog world, outline the simple steps required to get started on the path to dog shows including Crufts. Picture: RACHEL OATES/THE KENNEL CLUB

An Ely dog lover is one of the stars of a video created by The Kennel Club that aims to encourage pet owners to get started on the path to dog shows.

Charlotte-Louise Page, who grew up in the world of competitive dog shows, features in ‘How to Get Started in Dog Showing’ alongside Alex Paisey.

The 26-year-old has handled a number of champions in the show ring, beginning in childhood, and progressed through the ‘ranks’ of the Kennel Club’s youth organisation, the Young Kennel Club (YKC). She is now a committee member of large championship shows.

Charlotte-Louise, who was crowned the YKC Young Person of the Year Award in 2016, said: She said: “I hope this taster film enables at least one person to take a look into the world of dog showing.

“It can be a fantastic place with so many opportunities and lifelong friends. Travelling to Japan a few years ago to train handlers for the show ring was something which definitely wouldn’t have been possible for me if I hadn’t taken part in this world. I absolutely love it.”

In the video, Charlotte-Louise gives an outline of what dog shows are and offers tips on how to prepare for your first show.

Other areas covered include the paperwork which needs to be filled out in order to enter a show, and how to get your dog to stand and move for the judge.

The different types and levels of show are also discussed, as well as how to stand a chance of being crowned ultimate award of best in show is arrived at.

Other videos in the series, launched in March at Crufts, cover agility, obedience, and heelwork to music.

These can be watched on the Kennel Club website at www.thekennelclub.org.uk/activities/getting-started-in.

information on how to get involved in dog showing can be found at www.thekennelclub.org.uk/activities/dog-showing.

Anyone that is interested in getting involved in dog showing should email web.admin@thekennelclub.org.uk

We lift the lid on council’s secretive move to sell Mepal Outdoor Centre to convert it to a crematorium

The Mepal Outdoor Centre that could be converted to a crematorium.Picture:: Seb Pearce`

Councillors and villagers tell planning inspector they don’t want eight acre field to be used for 70 houses

Developers put forward images of the field they want to develop for housing at Witchford Picture; east cambs planning portal

Man arrested and police seize illegal cigarettes and alcohol at Soham property

East Cambs Police searched a Soham property which has been used to sell illegal alcohol and cigarettes. It was also being used to brew alcohol which was being sold. Pictures: East Cambs Police on Facebook.

Appeal for dashcam footage after cyclist dies in collision

A man who was cycling along Shelford Road, just outside Fulbourn, died following a collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa at 4.15pm on Friday July 24. Picture: POLICE

Teenage boy arrested over burglaries and vehicle theft

A 16-year-old boy from Ely who was arrested on suspicion of two burglaries and the theft of a vehicle has been bailed to return to police on August 19. The arrest was part of a county-wide crackdown to tackle burglary. Picture: POLICE

