Dog groomer produces stylish display on the global stage
- Credit: Victoria Harwin
A dog groomer has secured an impressive feat after competing in her first competition on the international stage.
Victoria Harwin, who runs The Dog Bathing Company in Ely, earned second spot in the salon workshop, toy poodle and Asian fusion categories at the virtual Mastergroom Canada competition on February 28.
Victoria competed against 30 entrants from across the world such as China and Australia, and had to style her miniature schnauzer Pickle and Beau for the Asian fusion class, before submitting photographs from different angles.
“It was amazing; the judge even said it was a really tough class as there were great grooms on show,” she said.
“The lines were quite precise, and it’s always tough in a competition as you have to get it just right as if you take too much off, you can’t stick it back on!”
Victoria, who has been dog grooming for four years, has previously competed in national competitions and is also a lecturer on the subject.
She now looks ahead to the UK Mastergroom competition later this month, where she hopes to compete with more experienced dog groomers in future.
“I find competing, grooming and teaching go hand in hand and furthers my career with dog grooming,” Victoria said.
“A first place will be good and then move into the next category, the open category, that’s my next goal.”