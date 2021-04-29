News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Scouts get creative to mark St George's Day

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 1:14 PM April 29, 2021   
Ely District Scout Quinn and her St. George's Day dragon

Ely District Scout Quinn and her St. George's Day dragon - Credit: ELY DISTRICT SCOUTS

Young people and adults from Ely District Scouts took part in a range of events and activities as part of their St George’s Day celebrations. 

The activities included making a ‘nature dragon’, taking part in ‘crystal maze’ fun, learning some magic tricks and making St George’s Day pancakes. 

Ely District Scouts get creative for St George's Day. Nathan and his St. George's Day dragon 

Ely District Scouts get creative for St George's Day. Nathan and his St. George's Day dragon - Credit: ELY DISTRICT SCOUTS

They also went out and about their own homes on a scavenger hunt and, on Saturday evening, took part in a family quiz.  

Graham Smith, district commissioner of Ely District Scouts, said: “As well as reflecting on the positive impact Scouting has had, and continues to have, on countless generations of young people, St George’s Day is also used as an ideal opportunity to recognise adult volunteers with Scouting awards.  

Ely District Scouts get creative for St George's Day. Rufus and his pancake

Ely District Scouts get creative for St George's Day. Rufus and his pancake - Credit: ELY DISTRICT SCOUTS

“Arranging to present these virtually, without the recipients being aware in advance, has involved a new level of problem solving - but those creative skills made it work. 

You may also want to watch:

“Apparently young and old alike noticed a lockdown phenonium that appears to have shrunk their uniforms but getting back to outdoor scouting will hopefully soon resolve that. 

Ely District Scouts get creative for St George's Day. Thomas flipping a pancake.

Ely District Scouts get creative for St George's Day. Thomas flipping a pancake. - Credit: ELY DISTRICT SCOUTS

“With so much fun had and despite the challenges of scouting, there is great optimism for the future and so now is a great time to join scouting, as either a young person or as an adult volunteer.” 

Visit www.elydistrictscouts.org.uk for more details. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Letter: Upherds Lane is not a private road - a brief history
  2. 2 New principal 'thrilled' to be going back to college
  3. 3 Petition calls for safer crossing at A10 roundabout
  1. 4 NHS doctor ‘banned from describing himself as ‘Dr’ on ballot paper’
  2. 5 No John, No John, No: Council refuses to allow Ely pub to close
  3. 6 Roundabout reopens with new crossings after £800k redevelopment
  4. 7 Woman, 84, ‘mugged at cash machine’ while withdrawing pension
  5. 8 Independent retail market 'resilient' after challenging year
  6. 9 Thousands of pounds stolen in break-in
  7. 10 Tulip tours sell out after thousands buy tickets to see fields
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Peregrine falcon Ely Cathedral

Ely Cathedral

Ely Cathedral at risk of 'losing' peregrine falcons says avid birdwatcher

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Haddenham housing scheme

East Cambridgeshire District Council

East Cambs village does not need or want 70 new homes, argue planners

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cars being washed at a car wash

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man escapes ‘shocking case’ of modern slavery at hand car wash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The Helipad at Addenbrooke's was destroyed by a USAF Osprey aircraft

Video

Air ambulances can't land after hospital helipad wrecked by US aircraft

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus