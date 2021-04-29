Published: 1:14 PM April 29, 2021

Young people and adults from Ely District Scouts took part in a range of events and activities as part of their St George’s Day celebrations.

The activities included making a ‘nature dragon’, taking part in ‘crystal maze’ fun, learning some magic tricks and making St George’s Day pancakes.

Ely District Scouts get creative for St George's Day. Nathan and his St. George's Day dragon - Credit: ELY DISTRICT SCOUTS

They also went out and about their own homes on a scavenger hunt and, on Saturday evening, took part in a family quiz.

Graham Smith, district commissioner of Ely District Scouts, said: “As well as reflecting on the positive impact Scouting has had, and continues to have, on countless generations of young people, St George’s Day is also used as an ideal opportunity to recognise adult volunteers with Scouting awards.

Ely District Scouts get creative for St George's Day. Rufus and his pancake - Credit: ELY DISTRICT SCOUTS

“Arranging to present these virtually, without the recipients being aware in advance, has involved a new level of problem solving - but those creative skills made it work.

“Apparently young and old alike noticed a lockdown phenonium that appears to have shrunk their uniforms but getting back to outdoor scouting will hopefully soon resolve that.

Ely District Scouts get creative for St George's Day. Thomas flipping a pancake. - Credit: ELY DISTRICT SCOUTS

“With so much fun had and despite the challenges of scouting, there is great optimism for the future and so now is a great time to join scouting, as either a young person or as an adult volunteer.”

Visit www.elydistrictscouts.org.uk for more details.