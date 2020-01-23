Advanced search

Dentist banned from advertising banner over his surgery told by planning inspector it would be 'an unacceptable visual intrusion'

PUBLISHED: 15:54 23 January 2020

Banner outside Ely dentist refused by East Cambs planners - a decision endorsed on appeal. Picture: SUBMITTED

Banner outside Ely dentist refused by East Cambs planners - a decision endorsed on appeal. Picture: SUBMITTED

A dentist who wanted to put a banner across the front of his surgery was told by a Planning inspector it would be "an unacceptable visual intrusion".

Banner outside Ely dentist refused by East Cambs planners - a decision endorsed on appeal. Picture: SUBMITTED

Thomas Norfolk appealed against the decision by East Cambridgeshire District Council to refuse it an appealed to the Planning Inspectorate.

But the inspector Matthew Woodward who heard the appeal backed the council.

He said it would be "of a scale and design which would appear discordant within the street. It would out of step with the prevailing historic urban fabric."

Mr Norfolk wanted the sign up outside 26 St Marys Street for a year to bring in new customers and raise awareness of the NHS services he provides.

But the council said no 26 is a townhouse, with no shopfront or fascia which might normally accommodate identifying signage.

"This is one of the architectural constraints of the building and therefore the presence, even temporarily, of a plastic banner is detrimental to the character of the building."

Mr Woodward said he had been told by Norfolk of other banner signs in the area "but I do not know if these signs have the benefit of consent".

