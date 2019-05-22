Ely-based dance troupe 'House of Thieves' fly to Dublin for Top 8 Street Dance Battle

Ely-based dance group House of Thieves travelled to Dublin for the Top 8 Street Dance Battle. Picture: SUPPLIED DMC Photography

An Ely-based dance troupe boarded a flight for Dublin to attend the Top 8 Street Dance Battle competition at the beginning of this month.

House of Thieves is made up of seven members who specialise in the 'Krump' style. It's a high-energy dance that is described by dancers as "passionate".

A spokesman said: "Competitions, such as Top 8, usually have individual categories. In this case, we were focused on the Krump category.

"The first round is elimination round where they eliminate enough people to find the top 8 strongest dancers, afterwards they battle it out tournament style from quarter final, semi final and lastly grand final."

Three members competing in Dublin and all three members made it to the final four, after that the final top two were both House of Thieves members.

"As a crew we regularly train in the Paradise Centre dance studio every Sunday, we have competed as a crew numerous times within the UK and across Europe," the spokesman added.

"As a crew, our last major achievement was being semi-finalists in Buckyard Vol 2 in Prague, Czech Republic.

As individuals we have also been invited as special guest competitors in countries such as France, Czech Republic, Ireland and Germany.

"We have many plans for the future with dance-related trips quickly approaching such as America, Austria and Germany."