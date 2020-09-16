Advanced search

Training centre set up to help fight rise in cyber crime

PUBLISHED: 06:36 17 September 2020

IT Governance has opened a Covid-19-safe cyber security training centre in Ely. Picture: IT GOVERNANCE

A Covid-19-safe cyber security training centre has opened in Ely after Office for National Statistics figures showed that digital crime increased by 49 per cent (from 2,789 to 4,155) between 2016 and 2018.

IT Governance say the new classroom facility has been designed in line with UK government guidance and that cyber crime levels have risen during lockdown as criminals targeted remote workers with phishing, scams and malware.

The training courses cover data protection, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as well as ethical hacking and cyber security during the pandemic and how organisations adapted.

Cambridgeshire professionals can learn about the cyber threats they could be exposed to by attending IT Governance’s free webinar on October 1 from 3-3.45pm.

Delivered by Geraint Williams, chief information security officer of GRC International Group, said the webinar will focus on the top cyber threats organisations are facing currently.

He said: “The lack of staff training around the cyber risks COVID-19 has presented for remote working is worrying.

“There are huge consequences for not training staff on how to implement information security at home, and this should have been a priority for all organisations when a mass move to home working became evident.”

