A display of green love hearts made by members of Ely City WI will be showcased in Ely Library during February to support climate change. - Credit: Ely City WI

This Valentine’s Day, Ely City WI will be showing the love slightly differently by turning green and taking part in the climate coalition campaign.

Throughout February, a ‘magnificent display’ of green love hearts made by members of the institute will be showcased in Ely Library in support of the action to help mitigate climate change.

A spokesperson for Ely City WI said: “Our members have knitted, drawn, sewn, crocheted, stuffed and created a plethora of green hearts as part of the ongoing awareness to tackle climate change.”

The climate coalition campaign asks individuals to share personal stories such as their hopes and fears and their own inspirations for action in tackling the climate crisis.

The green hearts display will be showcased from February 1 until February 27.

More information on the campaign and how the WI is involved can be found online.

Ely City WI’s next meeting is on February 14 in the Old Dispensary, St Mary’s Street, Ely.

