Ely Crusaders U10’s score hat trick for kit sponsorship

The Ely Crusaders Under 10s football team - who are unbeaten in the league so far this season - have secured sponsorship of their kits for the third year running from a local recruitment company.

Paul Smith, owner of Ely-based Xpert Resourcing, said: “We are delighted to sponsor the kits for the team.

“The team, which is coached by Ben Chambers and Chris Walsh, has been playing really well together.

“They are through to the next round of the cup but it is such a shame lockdown has stopped them in their tracks.”

Mr Smith added: “Due to the current lockdown measures, they have have had to put a hold on play but everyone involved is looking forward to playing again as soon as restrictions are eased.

Xpert Resourcing specialises in finance and accountancy, HR and sales roles as well as marketing, industrial, scientific and manufacturing.