Players at City of Ely Cricket Club have new kits thanks to a £1,500 donation from a local housebuilder.

The donation from Vistry Group, which includes Linden Homes, will go towards providing new kit to nine of the club’s teams.

The housebuilder is preparing to build new homes at its Willow Woods location in Ely and will also be providing the club with new grounds and a clubhouse within the development.

Under 13s coach, Richard Lee, said: “We are very appreciative of Linden Homes’ generosity. Their support has been amazing and has helped the club immensely.

“This donation has gone a long way to enable us to provide new kits for our players and we look forward to playing in the shirts.”

Sales manager for Willow Woods, Laura Thomas, said: “We wish the players every success and cannot wait help the club enter a new chapter as we provide a new clubhouse and grounds at our Ely location.”

