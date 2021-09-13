News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Van driver in ‘life threatening condition’ after crash 

John Elworthy

Published: 3:10 PM September 13, 2021   
Van driver with life threatening injuries after single vehicle crash in Lynn Road, Ely

A van driver is in hospital in a life-threatening condition after a crash in Ely.  

The crash happened in the early hours of Sunday in Lynn Road.  

The driver was behind the wheel of a white Citroen Dispatch van and no other vehicle was involved. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “The driver, a man in his 30s,  was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.  

“He continues to receive treatment at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.” 

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or believes they may have seen the vehicle in the build up to it, to come forward. 

Police have not revealed how the crash happened or the exact location on Lynn Road. They are hopeful someone will be able to provide information.  

Anyone with information is urged to contact the web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw  or online forms at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report

www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 16 of 12 September. 

Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency. 


