A couple from Ely who launched their own travel company are hosting an event next month to inspire people to explore new destinations.

Hafsa Gaher and David Archer decided to take the leap to start their own business in May last year.

The bespoke tour operator, Archer & Gaher Adventures, specialises in creating tailored sustainable holidays around the world with particularly in Africa and islands in the Indian Ocean.

David said: "Both of us had a passion for travel and experiencing different places and creating the company was something we had been working on for years while doing our full-time jobs.

"We had the financial stability and the time was right for us to pursue our dream."

On September 15 Archer & Gaher Adventures will host their first sustainable travel event called 'Beyond the Iconic' at Poet's House, in Ely.

It is hoped it will encourage people to step outside of their comfort zone and look beyond the postcard picture moments to visit somewhere new.

The event focuses on the issue of "over-tourism" which is the gathering of visitors in concentrated destinations while nearby areas remain empty.

Fuelled by social media and bucket lists, Hafsa and David feel the need to address this issue with Hafsa describing the "irreversible damage being done to famous landmarks and to cultures around the world".

Both Hafsa and David have years of travel knowledge and experience, heading off the beaten track to make the most of each experience.

Hafsa said: "The moment you start to get excited about a holiday is the moment you start planning it.

"These countries are often dream destinations for our clients who see them as a once in a lifetime trip, so we feel that the experience should be built around what the traveller wants and needs rather than shoe-horning them into a package deal."

People can come along to the event in September to meet Hafsa and David and listen to presentations about travelling sustainably, ask for advice from guest experts and share hidden holiday gems before you head off on their own adventures.

Archer & Gaher Adventures is a fully independent and 100 percent financially protected through ATOL.

The event will run from 12pm to 6pm on September 15, with welcome-refreshments, guest speakers and prizes to be won.

To find out more visit www.archergaheradventures.co.uk

