Advanced search

Ely couple return home as coronavirus pandemic brings Asian charity mission to an end

PUBLISHED: 15:06 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 30 March 2020

Liz Sayers

Peter Harris and Liz Sayers with some of the children who are able to go to school, thanks to their fundraising efforts. Picture: LIZ SAYERS

Peter Harris and Liz Sayers with some of the children who are able to go to school, thanks to their fundraising efforts. Picture: LIZ SAYERS

Archant

An Ely couple managed to catch one of the last flights home from Bangkok after coronavirus brought a charitable mission in south-east Asia to an abrupt end.

Officials in Thailand take no precautions (left) while passengers leave Bangkok in travel suits (right). Pictures: LIZ SAYERSOfficials in Thailand take no precautions (left) while passengers leave Bangkok in travel suits (right). Pictures: LIZ SAYERS

For over 12 years, education consultant Peter Harris and Liz Sayers have supported and raised funds for the Centre for Children’s Happiness (CCH), a school and orphanage in Cambodia.

The couple spent time at CCH in Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville and were due to travel on to education fairs in Vietnam and Japan, but plans were thrown into confusion as fairs and flights were cancelled.

“One of our agents in Thailand very kindly offered us the use of an apartment while a super-helpful BA (British Airways) call-handler worked hard to find a way of changing our original 1 April booking from Tokyo to one of the last flights out of Bangkok last Wednesday (March 25),” Liz said.

“Our temperatures were taken as we left for Bangkok airport and at the entrance to departures.

The live departure screen as Peter and Liz wait for a flight back to the UK. Picture: LIZ SAYERSThe live departure screen as Peter and Liz wait for a flight back to the UK. Picture: LIZ SAYERS

“There were signs in the lift indicating where to stand and bottles of sanitizer at every airline check-in desk.

“All we saw on arrivals at Heathrow were two girls handing out health advice leaflets which most travellers ignored.”

Last year, with the support of friends in Ely, the couple raised £9,100 which is paying for a year’s vocational training in Sihanoukville for five students from CCH, and for another 24 children to go to school.

The couple had recently returned to CCH to see how the money is being spent, as well as catching up with students from the centre.

“We are determined to continue supporting CCH, although some of the fundraising plans will have to change,” Peter said.

“We’ll just have to be more creative and find a way.”

Peter has pledged to continue support for CCH over the coming year. He can be contacted via pjhely@gmail.com.

Most Read

Fordham farmer calls for dog walkers to be responsible during coronavirus pandemic

Gemma Maxwell (left) with her son Douglas at Moor Farm in Fordham. Picture: GEMMA MAXWELL

READER’S LETTER: Trump is spot on to call COVID-19 the ‘Chinese virus’

US president Donald Trump. Pic: Steffan Rousseau/PA Wire.

READER’S LETTER: From day one the UK government has failed to act quickly enough to deal with coronavirus crisis

Reader John Smithee says that

Ely couple return home as coronavirus pandemic brings Asian charity mission to an end

Peter Harris and Liz Sayers with some of the children who are able to go to school, thanks to their fundraising efforts. Picture: LIZ SAYERS

Young farmer Freddie from Pymoor impresses to win top apprentice award

Freddie Williams from Pymoor came runner-up in the Suffolk Agricultural Apprentice of the Year awards. Picture: SUPPLIED

Most Read

Fordham farmer calls for dog walkers to be responsible during coronavirus pandemic

Gemma Maxwell (left) with her son Douglas at Moor Farm in Fordham. Picture: GEMMA MAXWELL

READER’S LETTER: Trump is spot on to call COVID-19 the ‘Chinese virus’

US president Donald Trump. Pic: Steffan Rousseau/PA Wire.

READER’S LETTER: From day one the UK government has failed to act quickly enough to deal with coronavirus crisis

Reader John Smithee says that

Ely couple return home as coronavirus pandemic brings Asian charity mission to an end

Peter Harris and Liz Sayers with some of the children who are able to go to school, thanks to their fundraising efforts. Picture: LIZ SAYERS

Young farmer Freddie from Pymoor impresses to win top apprentice award

Freddie Williams from Pymoor came runner-up in the Suffolk Agricultural Apprentice of the Year awards. Picture: SUPPLIED

Latest from the Ely Standard

School volunteer switches on Christmas lights to ‘bring a bit of joy and cheer in this very uncertain time’

Michelle Collen turned on her home Christmas lights in a bid to cheer people up amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied

LETTER: Why we’re asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Ely Standard

This is why we're asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Ely Standard. Editor John Elworthy is pictured.

Incomes collapsing, supply chains disrupted and businesses closing or spending frozen just some of the problems facing Cambridgeshire businesses says survey

Mayor James Palmer promising businesses support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ely couple return home as coronavirus pandemic brings Asian charity mission to an end

Peter Harris and Liz Sayers with some of the children who are able to go to school, thanks to their fundraising efforts. Picture: LIZ SAYERS

Cambridge Folk Festival has been cancelled due to coronavirus

The Cambridge Folk Festival has been cancelled
Drive 24