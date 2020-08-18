Advanced search

Skatepark and dirt jump initiative to be dedicated to late local musician Bertie Buck

18 August, 2020 - 16:06
The newly-planned skate park in Ely Country Park will be dedicated to the late Bertie Buck who died in an accident last year. Picture: Archant/change.org

Archant/change.org

The proposed skatepark and dirt jump initiative at Ely Country Park will be dedicated to the late Bertie Buck who died in an accident last year.

The scheme has more than 600 signatures on change.org and hopes to bring a concrete park for riders and skaters.

Organiser Stan Hickish hopes to convince the local and district council that Ely “needs a bigger, better skatepark” and wants to honour Mr Buck.

He said: “So this is official. One of the most charming and intelligent riders to hail from Ely sadly lost his life last year.

“The new Ely skatepark will be dedicated to him. Bertie Buck will always remain in the hearts of Ely’s riders and skaters.

“Officially dirt jumps have been added to the plans as-well and there will be some sort of permanent statue/bench/plaque to educate people on this man’s legacy.

“He touched the lives of many and treated everyone with such respect. A true legend who was involved in Ely’s skatepark initiatives from the warehouse days.”

MORE: More than £3,000 raised in memory of local musician Bertie Buck ahead of 800km charity cycle ride

Mr Hickish is asking for anyone with photos of Bertie to come forward as a graffiti artist has agreed to do a piece when the park is built.

He added: “The youth of today need all the encouragement they can to experience real life and nature.

“Riding And Skating Ely need your help in their attempt to convince the local and district council that Ely needs a bigger, better skatepark at ‘Pocket Park’ for all the new and old riders and skaters that dwell in the surrounding area.

“The best parks are concrete. Waterbeach and Burwell being the closest parks to Ely; not only is there little to no transport to Burwell but the both skateparks are very overcrowded in skate-able weather.

“This prevents some of the best skaters from being able to use the parks or spend time teaching and mentoring the youths; and also prevents the youngers from even using the park in fear of getting in the way or looking foolish.

“The council are really stonewalling the perfect location for this project.

“They need encouragement to let them know how much this would benefit the Local people and youth culture of this lovely city!”

To sign the petition, visit: www.change.org/p/help-ely-skatepark

