Ely Hero Awards 2020: City of Ely Council manager nominated for ‘striving to make people better’

City of Ely Council manager Lola Howell (left) nominated for Ely Hero Award for ‘striving to make people better’. Pictured with her admin assistant Nina. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

A dedicated manager at City of Ely Council has been nominated for an Ely Hero Award by “striving to make people better employees”.

Lola Howell, from Stuntney, said she was “utterly surprised” to discover her name had been put forward in the annual community awards for colleague of the year.

The 29-year-old started working at the council in 2017 as acting venue manager before becoming assistant manager and then permanent venue manager in December 2018.

She works with her team Nina, Kim, Sonia, Charlotte, Ashley, Laura, Ben and Jodi who she describes as her family rather than just work colleagues.

Lola said: “We are such a strong team of individuals which has made us into a family who are there for each other in hard times both in work and out of work.

“My team are who make me the boss I am today and can’t thank them enough.

“I feel so honoured to receive a nomination regardless of the outcome.”

The person who nominated Lola said her “help, guidance and acceptance has given her a purpose”.

The Ely Hero Awards ceremony is postponed until later in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

