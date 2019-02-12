Video

Ely Consort bring ‘Sing and be joyful’ concert to Ely Methodist Church

Ely Consort’s next concert takes place in Ely Methodist Church on Saturday March 16 at 7.30pm.

The title of the concert, Sing and be joyful, is taken from the opening of Psalm 100, which begins the concert for double choir by Heinrich Schütz.

Local cellist Anna Jones is the instrumental soloist for this concert. As well as her cello solos, Anna joins the consort in two pieces for choir and cello: Ola Gjeilo’s Serenity and David Brunner’s O Music.

Many of the other pieces in the programme are also psalm texts, including Palestrina’s Exsultate Deo (Come, rejoice and sing), Ko Matsushita’s melodic setting of Cantate Domino (Sing to the Lord) and Sweelinck’s Laudate Dominum (O praise the Lord our God).

The choir is accompanied by pianist Charlie Penn, who leads the concert finale, the Polovtsian Dances from Alexander Borodin’s Prince Igor.

Buy tickets, £10 in advance or £12 on the door (under 16s receive free entry) from www.ticketsource.co.uk/elyconsort or Burrow’s Bookshop.

The concert starts at 7.30pm.